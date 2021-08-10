THIS year’s Covid-19-induced state of emergency has severely affected the food industry. But two young men, owners of separate restaurants, have decided to brave the storm by setting up their establishments on the popular Ariapita Avenue, with some lockdown restrictions still in place.
Marc Leung and Jevon Jeffrey are renting the building at the corner of Fitt Street and Ariapita Avenue. Leung is upstairs and Jeffrey is downstairs.
Leung, the owner of OINK Barbecue Restaurant, told Express Business last Saturday that he is an events planner and had established his business called Skyline Events.
But when that sector closed last March, he had to think quickly and come up with a new revenue earner.
Leung said he and his wife Susan got into the food industry as his family once owned Shay Shay Tien on Cipriani Boulevard, Port Spain. That experience meant he had a pretty good idea of how the food service would run.
“OINK Restaurant started operating the kitchen at Chaconia Hotel in Maraval from September 2020 to this year, as we were supposed to do their events and supply guests with food.
“The hotel also had plans to bring in mobile senior citizens to stay there and they would have supplied three meals a day. But that did not materialise because of the restrictions. But then we got the opportunity on the Avenue, so we moved.”
The owner said they expected the barbeque restaurant to open on May 1, but a few days after that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the second lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.
“Thankfully, we did not have to take a loan from the bank to start up this business at the corner of Fitt Street, as I just used the money from Skyline Events in order to get the place up and running.
“This was a good move as paying back the bank every month while we are closed would’ve been hard, plus still attending to other overhead expenses.
“We are also grateful to the landlord Steve Valdez, who owns the upstairs and downstairs building. He was very understanding during this trying period and reduced the rent. This is something that not all restaurant owners can boast about, as some landlords are demanding full rent, knowing the situation their tenants are in,” Leung remarked.
Leung opened the restaurant on July 19, when the food industry was given the green light by the Government. But he encountered many challenges to get the place fit and ready to open for business.
“I would not like to call the specific government agencies that gave us a hard time to pass the inspections for upstairs, but they eventually passed it with much ado and we could open our doors on July 19.”
In terms of food sales, Leung said it has been very slow, especially as the retail sector had been closed as well, along with the curfew starting from 9 p.m.
He explained that curfew means restaurants must cut off at 7p.m. to facilitate cleaning up and workers reaching home before the start of the curfew.
“People don’t really buy food between 5 and 6p.m. so the rush is really from 7p.m. but that cannot happen at this time. We hope that with the announcement that the retail sector will be allowed to reopen on Monday coming that customers will increase. We are just making enough money to pay the staff which we have to rotate at this point.
“Our staff has reached out to us to advance of their pay and we cannot facilitate it as the business is just making me enough to cover salaries and bills. It hurts my heart when I can’t help, because these workers were out of jobs for close to four months,” he said.
Another issue he raised was that customers were not buying the combo menus, so the restaurant had to redo the menu, in order to accommodate people’s pocket.
Asked whether he saw himself staying in the food industry for the long haul, Leung said he will remain open till the end of the year but he is not sure if it would make economic sense two or three years down the road.
The restaurant owner is not optimistic that in-house dining would resume by October, November. He believes 2022 looks like a better target line.
And downstairs at Sumn’ Nice, chef/owner Jevon Jeffrey said he was also due to open his doors on May 1, so he also had to wait until July 19 to serve his customers for curb-side and takeaway.
Jeffrey, who has other locations at Kelly Village in Caroni, and San Fernando, explained that it was not his intention to start up on the Avenue. He said, though, he was driving on Ariapita Avenue one day when saw the downstairs area for rent. He decided to call the landlord.
“We worked out a good deal, and that is how I landed up occupying this spot. Despite the fact that liming is restricted at this point, I’m of the belief that once the economy fully reopens, the Avenue would eventually come back alive. That’s why I took the opportunity as I see longevity at this spot. My setup is also going to have a lounge outside where persons can relax and also order food inside,” the owner said.
Jeffrey noted that the first week of the opening was slow but it is picking up as the days go by.
“Despite the increase in food prices over the last few months, I have decided not to raise my prices as I know that the spending power is not there with the consumers. So we adjusted our fried and grilled menu. While the retail sector is going to be back out from next Monday, it would take some time for them to start back spending at food outlets as many people have been home since May.”
The chef, who has been in business for two years, also noted that he too did not take a loan to open the Avenue outlet as his other outlets would be able to carry the new location for some time.
Jeffrey is optimistic that things can turn around by October or November.
“The landlord has been very understanding, and this is a step in the right direction. What we also trying to do is market. Leung and I joined forces last Friday and gave out samples of our food, along with flyers to perople driving on the Avenue. The feedback we have received so far has been good. In this pandemic, you have to be innovative and also adapt. I see myself in the food industry for years to come,” he said.
Vaccination
On the hot topic of vaccination within his workforce, Jeffrey said most of his workers are vaccinated at the three locations and the ones who are not are because of medical reasons.
“I do not believe in strong-arming anyone. Everyone has a choice. I told them the benefits of being vaccinated, and most of them went on their own. If we want to experience some kind of normalcy again, vaccination is our only option. Being properly informed will also help persons who are hesitant,” the chef added.