Young: CNG will not be abandoned

COMPRESSED natural gas (CNG) will be used by the wholly State-owned National Gas Company (NGC) as a transition fuel well into the future, the company said in a statement to Express Business.
Responding to questions, NGC CNG said in the transport sector, the world is going towards low-carbon emissions vehicles and T&T is set to transition as well.
“The transportation sector is considered one of the most difficult to decarbonise due to the deep market penetration of hydrocarbon-based fuels and gasoline-powered vehicles. While countries and car manufacturers around the world are pivoting toward electric vehicles (EV) and other cleaner technologies, the rate of uptake of these vehicles is unlikely to keep pace with the rate of emissions reduction that would be required to meet 2030 targets,” the statement said.
It noted that the rate at which gasoline-powered vehicles are replaced by electric and low-carbon vehicles may lag behind what it needs to be for emissions reduction targets in the transportation sector to be met.
“As a transition fuel, CNG used in natural gas-powered vehicles will serve as the transition to decarbonise T&T’s transportation sector. In T&T there are approximately one million vehicles in use, the majority of which have internal-combustion engines capable of being converted to use CNG. As consumers gradually move toward low-carbon alternatives and given the turnover rate for vehicles in the country, it will take many years for one million vehicles to be replaced by low-carbon alternatives. In the interim, emissions from most of the vehicles currently in use could be reduced substantially and in a short timeframe by converting them to use a cleaner fuel—CNG,” it said.
“Additionally, where the purchase of other environmentally friendly vehicles may not be within reach of many consumers, CNG provides a cost-effective option to allow all citizens to support the transition to a cleaner transportation sector, while Trinidad and Tobago and other countries in similar positions invest and develop infrastructure to advance its low carbon transportation sector. This was the genesis of the CNG initiative in Trinidad and Tobago and it remains its key value proposition. NGC CNG appreciates the mix of options to reduce Trinidad and Tobago’s carbon emissions and to help stymie the ill effects of a warming earth and climate change,” it said.
No dent
But after eight years of being an alternate fuel, the availability of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has not made a significant dent on the car market in T&T.
To date, there are just over 16,500 cars which use CNG.
In comparison, there are over one million vehicles in T&T.
On March 8, at his latest Conversations with the Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley said that the Government would look toward electric vehicles for public transportation effectively negating the growth of CNG. In October 2021, Energy Minister Stuart Young had said that CNG is not in the place it is supposed to be and the country would soon have to move away from it and follow the world trend of transitioning to electric cars.
“I would be the first to admit that when I first came in and I looked at CNG, it has not gone where it is supposed to go,” Young had said.
Young had said that $200 million was invested in the drive to promote CNG vehicles but to date, there are just over 15,000 CNG vehicles in T&T, which include OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) vehicles and vehicles converted to CNG.
“The truth is with the CNG, it is a different technology. People tried it because it was a cleaner burning fuel than gas, but it didn’t work. When you look at it, we have to move away from CNG.”
Young said CNG will not be abandoned.
“I don’t want people who are already using CNG to think that we are not going to use it. We will continue to use it.”
At the March 10, post-Cabinet news conference, Young said the move toward electric vehicles is made easier because most cars can be charged at home.
“We no longer need the reliance on public infrastructure to charge the vehicles, because most of the cars can be charged at home. You may have to do some electricity conversion at home. The batteries have advanced, so eight years ago and even four years ago, it was a more difficult thing,” he had said.
The move to electric vehicles was heralded by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his budget 2022 presentation.
Imbert said in keeping with the Government’s commitment to promote a green economy and reduce the country’s carbon footprint, “I propose to remove all custom duties, motor vehicle tax and value-added tax on the importation of battery-powered electric vehicles with an age limit on imported used battery powered electric vehicles of two years. This measure will take effect from January 1, 2022, and will be reviewed after two years.”
CNG by numbers
By the numbers, T&T has the infrastructure to accommodate 22,000 cars:
1. There are 11 public stations with CNG dispensers installed. Of that sum, three are private at the PTSC Port of Spain and Tobago and NGC Warehouse, four are under repair—Unipet Tacarigua & Brentwood, NP Rushworth St and Pt Fortin and two are planned for upgrade—Beetham & Mt Lambert;
2. There are 24 dispensers, which works out to 48 filling spots;
3. With its present capacity, there is room for 7,500 more vehicles in existing infrastructure;
4. With four stations under repair and be re-opened in 2022—additional capacity for a further 8,000 to be added;
5. With two licensed converters, 250 cars can be converted a month.