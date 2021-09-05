Young condemns UNC attack on firm

Stuart Young

Energy Minister: Stuart Young

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young on Saturday condemned as “completely unwarranted” the attack by the Opposition United National Congress on the president of the National Gas Company (NGC), Mark Loquan.

In a post on Facebook, Young said he condemned “the empty and hollow rhetoric of the opposition and its agents”.

He was referring to the controversies over the future of Train 1 and the negotiations between the directors of NGC and the Government for indemnities for the directors and the company.

Young said the Government had been engaged in very sensitive and complex negotiations with the major shareholders on the future of Atlantic LNG with the objectives of, securing value for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago via, appropriate returns, and also, the successful continuation of operations in a rapidly changing global energy environment.

“The recent misinformation and mis-characterization of information that was leaked in a surreptitious manner was not surprising and was expected,” Young said.

He said that at the appropriate time, the Government and NGC will provide the accurate information surrounding the decisions taken with respect to Atlantic LNG. “However, due to the current stage of discussions and the sensitive negotiations that time is not now,” said the Minister of Energy.

He said the NGC has worked hard under the steady and stable leadership of Mr Loquan and its board and has settled many gas supply contracts with both upstream and downstream third parties.

The company has also managed to successfully negotiate billions of dollars in claims which came about as a result of, inter alia, gas shortages “due to the mismanagement of our gas sector between 2010 and 2015.”

Young said to stay competitive in the global energy sector requires a level of sophistication, stability, respect for confidentiality on certain matters and fortitude.

He also gave the assurance that at the appropriate time, the Government would provide details with respect to the negotiations surrounding the future of Atlantic LNG and the outcome of such negotiations.

WHOLLY State-owned National Gas Company (NGC) yesterday assured all of its stakeholders that its president, Mark Loquan, and the leadership team of the company have the full support of the board.

MAJORITY State-owned financial institution, First Citizens Bank Ltd (FCB) is one of three financial institutions that is listed as having provided long-term loans to Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, according to the Jamaican investment holding company's draft financial statement for the year ended September 30, 2020.

The Caribbean Catastrophic Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF SPC) yesterday said it has made a payout of approximately US$2.4 million (TT$16.3 million) to the Trinidad and Tobago Government following a rainfall event that occurred last month