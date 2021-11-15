ENERGY Minister Stuart Young met with a high-level Marubeni team on November 9 for an update on the recent investments by Japanese conglomerate Marubeni and its focus on renewable energy worldwide.
Marubeni currently owns 39 per cent equity interest in the Power Generation Company of Trinidad and Tobago (PowerGen), which supplies 80 per cent of Trinidad and Tobago’s total electricity demand, according to a news release from the Ministry of Energy yesterday.
The meeting was attended by Mo Majeed, chief operating officer (COO) of Marubeni Power International, and the managing director of its Caribbean Operations, Damian Obiglio, senior vice president, Caribbean Operations, Marubeni Power International Inc, Yu Numasawa, senior manager—Marubeni Operations, Sandra Welch Farrell, CEO of SWF&Co, and Nasha Khan, strategy manager at SWF&Co.
“Marubeni continues its commitment to its Caribbean operations, and Trinidad and Tobago in particular,” said Majeed. “We continue to focus on assisting the government in realising its policy goals in the energy generation sector.”
In the news release, the Ministry of Energy said Marubeni has always seen itself as a long-term partner to Trinidad and Tobago beyond its shareholding in PowerGen, having started operations in T&T in 2007.
The company has supported T&TEC’s Cove facility with technical advisers from its Hong Kong office; hosted T&TEC executives in Jamaica to understand renewable energy impact to grid management; supported technically the Port of Spain plant demolition and heralded the execution of an Integrated Resource Plan for the generation sector for T&T among other activities.
“Marubeni has been a key partner in keeping the country running over the past 14 years. With the new challenges in the energy sector including the balanced attention to renewable energy, the Government will continue to work with its partners as it develops further creative strategies for growth and expansion within the sector. Marubeni’s expertise and experience will be greatly helpful in this regard,” Minister Young said.
The company also holds 40 per cent equity interest in Jamaica Public Service Company in Jamaica. These acquisitions have enabled Marubeni to expand its IPP and transmission and distribution presence in the Caribbean region.
With its 160 years of history, Marubeni has been creating new value to the global society and is committed to social and economic development and safeguarding the global environment, by conducting fair and upright corporate activities.
Marubeni Power International is part of a major Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerate that handles products and provides services in a broad range of industries.