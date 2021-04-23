Young meets with key State companies

Stuart Young

NEW ROLE: New Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young meets with the Trinidad Petroleum Holdings leadership team.

NEW Energy Minister Stuart Young met with the leadership teams of National Gas Company (NGC) on Wednesday and Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) yesterday.

Young was appointed as Minister of Energy on Monday, following the passing of Franklin Khan last Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Energy said the new minister chose to be briefed by NGC and TPHL in his first week as both companies are key revenue-generating State enterprises.

Young received in-depth ministerial briefings on the operations and trajectory of each company while probing each presentation, methodically noting opportunities for optimisation while giving feedback on strategising a way forward, the ministry said.

He encouraged more collaboration and synergy between the organisations to enhance knowledge sharing and efficiency that would maximise revenue earnings for the country.

The minister also firmly reinforced that HSE compliance and asset integrity remain paramount to the energy sector and its fenceline communities.

