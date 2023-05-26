Young meets Woodside Energy

Stacy Patrick

PRODUCTIVE MEETING: Woodside Trinidad Energy team project director Stacy Patrick, from left, executive vice-president of international operations Shiva McMahon; Energy Minister Stuart Young; Woodside Trinidad’s president and country manager Juan Vazque, and corporate affairs manager Carla Noel-Mendez pose following their meeting on energy matters.

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young yesterday met with Woodside Energy officials on the progress that has been made on the deep-water hydrocarbon Calypso Project.

Young held discussions with the Woodside Energy team which consisted of executive vice president international operations Shiva McMahon, president and country manager of Woodside Energy Trinidad and Tobago Juan Vazquez, project director Stacy Patrick, and corporate affairs manager Carla Noel-Mendez.

The minister said the ministry, National Gas Company (NGC), and Woodside Energy are engaged in discussions and active negotiations concerning the development of these deep water resources.

“We also discussed Woodside’s shallow water resources. We concluded our discussions by reiterating our commitment to continue working together,” Young said.

Earlier this year, Juan Vazquez, Woodside’s country manager told the Express Business that Calypso, the deep-water natural gas resource located north-east of Tobago, has the potential for unlocking the deep-water province.

Last April, an offshore technology website, reported that production from Calypso is expected to begin in 2028 and is forecast to peak in 2032, at approximately 418 mmcfd of natural gas based on economic assumptions.

The production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2071.

Also, in 2022, the energy company reported that Calypso’s development encountered hydrocarbons.

In its operational review for 2021, Woodside Energy, which was BHP Billiton up until June 1, 2022, said the Calypso appraisal drilling programme concluded on December 20, 2021, and all wells encountered hydrocarbons.

