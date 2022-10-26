Energy Minister Stuart Young says natural gas must continue to play a role in energy and global food security.
Delivering his address on Tuesday at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) 24th Ministerial Meeting in Cairo, Egypt, Young said there is a need for LNG and gas-produced products such as fertilisers and ammonia in particular, and its by-products.
“We are also conscious of the negative effects of climate change in particular on small island states and other Caricom islands, as well as in countries on the African continent, as we all feel the ill effects of climate change,” he said.
The minister noted that it is up to the GECF members to responsibly carry the narrative globally, especially with COP 27 approaching, and to recognise the need globally to get the balance correct.
Young also highlighted the need for the GECF to stand with, and to responsibly advocate for the proper development of natural gas resources on the continent of Africa in a responsible manner and to assist African countries to develop their hydrocarbon resources.
He said African countries with hydrocarbon resources must not be left behind.
Young indicated that this country has immediate available capacity in both LNG and petrochemical products like ammonia and fertilisers which are needed by the world which is facing a global crisis in energy and food security.
He added that T&T is prepared to develop neighbouring proven gas reserves so as to assist with energy security in Caricom, Latin America and others countries and that Trinidad and Tobago will continue to develop its hydrocarbon resources in a responsible manner whilst also developing cleaner energy.