ENERGY Minister Stuart Young has sanctioned an action plan for increased oil production developed by Heritage Petroleum Company.
Speaking at the local section of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPETT) International Energy Resources virtual conference and exhibition yesterday, Young said the key to increased oil production lies with Heritage Petroleum, which possesses the majority of the country’s oil resources, in onshore and offshore acreages comprising 155,000 hectares.
“The action plan will result in the increase of its oil production from 38,100 barrels per day in 2021 to 48,300 barrels per day by 2026, with the majority of the production coming from the increase in offshore production of approximately 9,300 barrels per day. Land production from Heritage, its lease operators, farm outs and enhanced production service contracts (EPSCs) is projected to marginally increase by 900 barrels per day,” he said.
Young noted that this figure needs to be improved, an initiative he will personally push and monitor as it is his intention to have Heritage accelerate and expand its lease operatorship, farm outs and EPSCs in order to maximise the amount of onshore acreage under oil production.
“In January 2021, Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd was granted a new exploration and production licence in its offshore acreage by the Government. The new exploration and production licence covers just about 97,000 hectares of offshore acreage on the west coast of Trinidad.”
The energy minister said T&T is also looking to the Jubilee Field development which targets the development of 30.4 million barrels of oil of 2C Contingent Resources and 24.5 million barrels of oil of prospective resources.
This, he said, will be developed through a joint-venture arrangement and, following a request for proposals, a preferred joint-venture partner is expected to be selected by fourth quarter 2021.
Young outlined that the impact of the current development activities onshore and in the marine area is the increase in the country’s current oil production of 58,000 barrels per day to in excess of 80,000 barrels per day from 2022 to 2025.
“Beyond 2025, new oil production will be driven by exploration activities being currently undertaken or proposed by Heritage and bid rounds which are scheduled to take place within the next 12 months.”
Covid challenges
The Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on both oil and gas production, said Young, adding that while oil production has rebounded to the 2019 level, gas production is taking a little longer to regain the momentum that was dampened by plant turnarounds.
“However, reduced demand due to low petrochemical prices and operational issues including infrastructure are being addressed to bring about new natural gas production. The issues that impacted on gas production in 2020 and so far in 2021 have been largely addressed or mitigated. Ammonia and methanol prices which hovered around the US$200 per metric ton in 2020 have rebounded,” said Young.
The energy minister also reiterated, that in the next 12 months, Trinidad and Tobago will have three bids-deep water, onshore and shallow water, which is being offered by the ministry. He noted that the Deep Water Competitive Bid Round is scheduled to be launched in the third quarter of 2021, where possibly as many as 11 deep water blocks will be available for bidding.
Young explained, during recent deep-water exploration, the largest 3D marine seismic survey in the western hemisphere was acquired.
“Recent deep-water exploration has been successful in identifying natural gas resources of approximately 6 trillion cubic feet. We expect that this bid round will continue in the same vein based on estimated un-risked prospective gas resources of 6.6 trillion cubic feet in the open deep-water blocks.”
He indicated that an Onshore Competitive Bid Round will follow the Deep Water Competitive Bid round, as the recent successes onshore by Touchstone and Challenger Energy Group have served to confirm that great potential still exists on shore.
A Shallow Water Competitive Bid Round will follow the onshore competitive bid round, which Young said is targeted for 2022.
“The latest audit of the crude oil reserves and resources undertaken by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Incorporated and the natural gas reserves and 11 resources audit undertaken by Ryder Scott have established that Trinidad and Tobago possesses substantial oil and gas resources,” Young added.