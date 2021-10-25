ENERGY Minister Stuart Young says Trinidad and Tobago’s aim is to achieve a reduction in overall emissions from the three sectors– power generation, transport and industry– to 15 per cent by 2030.
In his keynote address at the Pre-COP26 Seminar on Transitioning to the Green Economy yesterday, Young said the estimated cost of meeting this objective is US$2 billion, which is expected to be met partly through domestic funding and conditional on international financing including through the Green Climate Fund.
“Trinidad and Tobago also committed to unconditionally reduce its public transportation emissions by 30 per cent or 1.7 million tonnes of CO2 compared to 2013 levels by December 31, 2030,” he said.
The minister indicated that the United Nations in its Climate Change September 2021 report indicated that while there is a clear trend that greenhouse gas emissions are being reduced over time, nations must urgently redouble their climate change efforts if they are to prevent global temperature increases beyond the Paris Agreement’s goal of well below 2°C – ideally 1.5°C – by the end of the century.
“The UN report indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic and financing have been impediments to the achievement of climate change targets. Developing countries have been most affected.”
Young also mentioned incoming green projects which are currently being undertaken to meet this country’s Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (iNDCs) including the establishment of a solar utility and promoting a transition to electric vehicles as a low carbon alternative to liquid transportation fuels as shown in the recent National budget.
“Additionally, robust policy measures for forest, land use and natural resources management are underway that will result in greater mitigation of greenhouse gases but which are not included as part of the iNDC”.
‘No one-size-fits-all model’
In the transition to a green economy, the minister urged persons to recognise that there is no one-size-fits-all model for designing an effective green economy.
“As a petroleum-based economy our pathway may be different than other countries but our goal is the same and we will be taking the necessary action to achieve this objective in a timely fashion.”
He reaffirmed that T&T is committed to doing its part to reduce global warming by producing greener, cleaner energy and commodities, working towards decarbonisation, and becoming more energy efficient whilst balancing the oil and gas industry economy needs.
Also speaking at the seminar hosted by the UN Resident Co-ordinator’s Office in conjunction with the British High Commission, was Prof John Agard who said climate change was progressing faster than expected.
“We do not have much time left and we have not done what we should do to slow this down, and we have 20 or less years that we are going to exceed 1.5°C at the rate we are going.
“The current pace of warming, without drastic global action we will see 1.5°C before 2040. Countries must take the steps now,” Agard added.
Trinidad and Tobago is preparing for the 26th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday to November 12.