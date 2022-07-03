Young: T&T to boost LNG, fertiliser output

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young told a conference in Suriname last week that Trinidad and Tobago will be able to increase its production of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and fertilisers if the United States were to ease its sanctions on Venezuela.
Speaking at the second Suriname Energy, Oil and Gas Summit & Exhibition (SEOGS) in Paramaribo on Tuesday, Young did not mention either the US or Venezuela by name, but he was clearly referring to the Dragon field between that is located in Venezuelan waters to the north of Trinidad.
In a video clip of Young’s contribution to the panel discussion at the conference, the energy minister said T&T has immediate capacity in the production of LNG and ammonia, urea, UAN (Urea Ammonium Nitrate), the last three of which are used in the production of fertilisers.
Global prices of oil, natural gas and fertilisers have soared in 2022 as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the supply chain issues that resulted.
Young pointed out the developed world and the rest of the world in this region need gas and fertilisers.
“There is one single decision again being taken by a developed country, in the form of sanctions, that prevents us from fulfilling the equation that we are unique, in the world: proven reserves right next to existing capacity to produce LNG and fertilisers,” said Young.
He said: “It is time we in the region have out voices heard and that is the message that must come out of the conference.”
In August 2018, wholly State-owned NGC, Shell and the Venezuelan state-owned energy company, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A (PDVSA) signed an agreement to allow natural gas from the Dragon field to be sent by pipeline to T&T.
The implementation of the agreement required the construction of a 17- kilometre natural gas pipeline at a cost of US$100 million between the Venezuela’s Dragon Field and Shell’s Hibiscus platform, which is located in the North Coast Marine Area (NCMA).
According to news reports in 2018, the Dragon project was projected to supply an estimated 150 million standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas per day in 2020, increasing to 300 million scf by 2022.
The roll out of the Dragon project was halted in August 2019 when former US President, Donald Trump, imposed additional sanctions on Venezuela, ordering a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the United States and barring transactions between Venezuelan companies, including PDVSA, and US citizens and companies.
On March 15, 2022—shortly after a visit by top US officials to Venezuela, hinted at a thawing in the relationship between the two countries—T&T’s Prime Minister Keith Rowley told the Trinidad Express: “I went to Venezuela and I negotiated with the Venezuelans and got them to agree to something that they were previously not prepared to do—which is to let somebody else exploit their gas. They agreed. However, the US government placed sanctions on Venezuela and that hampered the progress of this project,” he said.
“Our detractors crowed that the Dragon Deal was dead, but we had the faith that somewhere along the line—having crossed that first hurdle, of getting the Venezuelans to agree for us to bring their gas to Trinidad...(that this development could take place) because there are additional acreages behind the Dragon Field,” the prime minister said in the interview.
At a news conference on Saturday, Prime Minister Rowley said Young had travelled to Washington DC on several occasions in April to hold discussions with US officials on energy matters.
“We in Trinidad and Tobago—because of our situation with Venezuela with our LNG and petrochemical industries and our gas shortages—had to be much more out front. There was one month, I think it was the month of April, when Minister Young was in Washington four or five times, talking to the people who make the decisions and who had to be influenced,” said Rowley, adding that he took part in some of those discussions.