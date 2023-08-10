Your funds are secure

CHAIRMAN of Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) Robert Almeida has assured customers of the group and its subsidiaries that all of their “deposits, investments and insurance policies are secure”.
Almeida made the comment yesterday as GHL’s parent company the NCB Financial Group held its third quarter investors’ briefing in Jamaica.
Almeida is the interim chief executive officer of NCBFG and the chairman of GHL, replacing Patrick Hylton.
“NCBJ, Guardian Insurance, Clarien Bank they are all led by experienced teams with very strong records, extremely competent teams and staff and operations that go on every day and serve the customers,” he said
“So with those strong pillars the future of the NCB Financial Group remains bright,” Almeida said.
NCBFG and GHL which are listed on the Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica stock exchanges continue to be among the most profitable and well capitalised groups, Almeida said.
“NCB Financial Group including its operating subs operate in a highly regulated industry and I stress this because this should give people confidence. It is a highly regulated industry with very competent regulators and each entity consistently meets or exceeds the regulatory requirements of those regulators,” he said.
“NCB Financial Group and Guardian Group are both publicly traded on both the Trinidadian and the Jamaican stock exchanges and they consistently publicly report financial results in accordance with the rules of the respective stock exchanges and accounting standards,” he said.
Apart from that Almeida said the strength of their main operating subsidiaries have also been confirmed by international rating agencies.
GHL’s CEO Ian Chinapoo who joined the investors’ call also reaffirmed the group’s financial strength.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has in recent times questioned the group’s financial stability following leadership changes at NCBFG.
“We have not experienced any concerns in this regard we really haven’t, we have been prudent, and we are prudent risk managers and we will continue to engage with all of our stakeholders including our regulators confidently and transparently in the normal course of our business activities and offer full disclosure in our reporting. So really no concerns in that regard,” Chinapoo said.
Chinapoo said his outlook for GHL is “very positive”.
“It remains that way, our actions and our strategy is to manage not only the globally rising reinsurance costs but also high inflation rates which impact the replacement cost on insurance coverages which means a high dollar value of coverage as needed. So we are confident that we will contain the impact of those rising costs and allow our property and casualty business to grow responsibly and keeping our customers very well protected notwithstanding the rising costs,” he said.
Businessman Michael Lee-Chin who recently assumed the role of NCBFG’s executive director said he is “happy” with the group.
“So I am happy to say that today as the executive chairman I have my hands firmly on the wheel so therefore what it means is the buck stops here. I am 100 per cent responsible as the executive chairman for the direction, the fate and the outcomes of this organisation. That is why I am happy because I am responsible now,” Lee-Chin said.
Lee-Chin said he aims to correct the “vexing issue” of non-payment of dividends.
“We are working assiduously to make sure dividends resume by the end of this year,” he said.
NCBFG reported unaudited net profit of Ja$13.7 billion for the nine-months ended June 30.
This was over 47 per cent less than the Ja$26 billion for the nine-month ended June 2022.