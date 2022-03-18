Your jobs are safe

FLOW T&T has given its employees an assurance that their jobs are not in danger.
The assurance came from Flow T&T’s vice-president, Simone Martin-Sulgan, as majority State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) plans to retrench over 500 of its workers in a restructuring exercise.
Some 51 per cent of TSTT’s shares are owned by the State with the remaining 49 per cent owned by Cable and Wireless Communications, which is a subsidiary of US-based Liberty Latin America.
Speaking to reporters at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain yesterday, Martin-Sulgan said, prior to the pandemic, the company made a commitment to its employees that the telecommunications company is not looking to retrench anyone.
“We have been able to keep our word and what it does is force the company to find ways to operate more efficiently and effectively, rather than laying off employees and so far we have been successful with this approach,” she stressed, speaking to reporters following the company’s celebration of International Women’s Day.
With respect to Flow’s business plans for 2022, she indicated that the aim is to expand its services that were relatable to customers, especially women, who mostly managed household incomes.
“We want Flow to equal home. It is kind of like looking for standard things in a house, like a fridge or stove. We want the Flow connectivity to be part and parcel of what completes every home, because we understand the importance of connectivity.
“One of the things that the pandemic has taught us is that connectivity is a really important tool and it allows us not only to bridge the divide that has happened because we have had to stay at home, but it is also important to connect us as a nation in areas like education, etc,” Martin-Sulgan said.
The telecommunications executive said another move is also to improve the service where it is needed.
“The company is not afraid of looking at facts that are not flattering; because that is the only way we can improve. So definitely soliciting feedback from our customers is one of the things we intend to do and when things go wrong, Flow wants to take complete ownership and let our customers know. We then would make up for it by giving customers additional speed to cater for outages. That is because at the end of the day if we do not have our customers we do not have a business,” Martin-Sulgan added.
Breaking barriers
Asked what advice she should give to women who are subjected to bias and other forms of gender-based discrimination in the workplace, the company’s vice-president said women need to become bold and speak up, as chances are you are not the only person experiencing it.
“There is something about strength in numbers, so being able to feel comfortable to express and share your experiences is something I would endorse.”
She noted that the company has embarked on a project, which will provide the opportunity for 800 young women across the Caribbean and Latin America to participate in a 20-week virtual course focused on digital literacy, web development and coding skills.
Flow is part of Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) which operates in 19 territories in the region, offering residential and business services for Internet, telephone (fixed and mobile) and television services.