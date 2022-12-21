John Jeremie

THA attorney: John Jeremie

OCT Enterprises LTd, the company sued by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for failing to deliver a $2.5 million zipline in Tobago, says a British Virgin Island’s judge has lifted a freeze order on the bank accounts of their two directors and has ordered the THA to pay their costs.

THA is suing for US$416,900 for alleged breach of contract in the zipline project planned for the Main Ridge Forest Reserve over a distance of 1.5 kilometres.

A statement by OCT Enterprises yesterday said their directors, Richard Graham and Darren Hreniuk, were relieved that the court was able to unfreeze their accounts after the THA, through its lawyers Alexander Jeremie & Company, claimed that the company acted fraudulently in its dealings with THA zipline project.

“We are happy that the truth is coming to light in this matter and we also intend to fully clear our name in the T&T courts. We have been operating for more than 20 years with over 35 projects in 15 countries. It was the THA that sought us out. I don’t wish to say anymore as these proceedings are set to be heard by the T&T courts”, Hreniuk stated.

The statement said: “Justice Tana’ania Small Davis KC in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s commercial division for the High Court of the BVI, lifted the freeze last Tuesday after she found no basis to continue the freeze based upon the arguments put forward by the THA’s legal team.

“The BVI law firm of Harney Westwood & Riegels (HWR) was retained by Alexander Jeremie & Co on behalf of the THA. The OCT directors represented themselves in the matter against the international law firm.”

Last month, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine claimed that after searches, it was discovered that the BVI-based company paid by the former THA administration to establish the zipline did not exist in the BVI.

He said the THA received two freezing orders against the directors of the company—one account in Trinidad and Tobago and the other in the BVI.

A week later, the THA’s lead attorney in the matter John Jeremie noted after the banks accounts of the two directors were frozen, a tip was received and the name OCT Enterprises produced a hit.

Neither Jeremie nor Augustine could not be reached for comment yesterday.

