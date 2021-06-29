Zwede taking LUHU app to the world

AT 32 years old, Zwede Hewitt is building out an app that he is confident is going to take the world by storm.
The name of the app is LUHU, which stands for Let Us Help U and Hewitt describes it as social marketplace.
“It is a place where people can do social networking, but it combines that with the ability to shop. So the concept is essentially social networking meets e-commerce,” says Hewitt.
“LUHU is a super app that essentially helps users engage purposefully with others, while exploring and shopping for products and services in their community.”
He says the psychology behind the establishment of LUHU came from observing how the social network giants like Facebook and Instagram work.
“The popular social networking sites are powerful, but unproductive. We have acknowledged that many people use social media, but for no actual, real purpose. So we wanted to create something that reshapes social media to something that is more purpose-driven and productive.”
Hewitt says LUHU allows users to connect to others in their network for real value: products that are being sold, services that are offered, peer-to-peer gifts or even a donations to a charitable cause.
“How you use this app is to connect to other people to find resources in your community and network. That is what we believe would be in alignment to how people communicate now,” says Hewitt.
Encapsulating LUHU’s unique value proposition, Hewitt says: “We help you find what you are looking for; conduct a transaction by allowing payments to be facilitated in-app and also make a connection by integrating social tools by adding friends or find opportunities within your community.”
Asked whether all of the social networks in existence have some element of e-commerce, Hewitt points out that Facebook, Instagram and WhatApp do not facilitate payments at this time.
“They are trying to facilitate payments, but you cannot conduct a transaction on those social networks. This is an interesting fact: Research has proven that billions of dollars worth of business and transactions take place on these non-transactional platforms. So yes people do use the networks to conduct business, but the networks do not allow users to pay within the platform.”
The entrepreneur agrees that it would only be a matter of time before the social media giants find a way to bring in-app payments to their platforms.
But, in the meantime, the social media giants are “facing tremendous uphill battles” which is allowing startups, like LUHU, to enter the fray and scale their operations massively, becoming unicorns, which is defined as a private with a valuation over US$1 billion.
“These big companies, in their business models, never facilitated payments. So when Facebook was incorporated as a company in 2006, its privacy guidelines did not have payments as a potential option. So when they face problems with privacy, security, safety in applications, it is not easy for them to get approvals to facilitate payments,” Hewitt says.
As a result, he argues, the big social media giants either acquire startups that are building the model of social media meets e-commerce and integrate them into their technology or invest in the startups and help them scale up.
On Monday, Hewitt was in Miami on his way to California to take part in a five-week programme established by billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper. The programme is described as an immersive entrepreneurship boot camp in Silicon Valley.
The Trinidadian entrepreneur hopes his participation in the programme will lead to many networking possibilities and investment in his startup.
Hewitt has already been successful in convincing some well-known brands to partner with LUHU. He has arrangements with Hyatt Regency, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, CARIRI and the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee.
The association with Brian Lewis and the TTOC was almost a given because Hewitt is himself also an outstanding athlete, who represented T&T as a 400 metres runner at the Commonwealth Games, the World Championship and the Pan American Games. He missed out on the Olympics because of an injury.
He graduated from Queen’s Royal College and proceeded to Baylor University in Waco, Texas, on an scholarship, where he read for a degree in Communications
Hewitt co-founded of the company LUHU, of which he is the CEO, in August 2018 along with Grenada-born, Morocco-based Kenroy George, who is the company’s chief technology officer.
“This is not a Trinidad-only business. We are actually incorporated in the United States, in Michigan,” said Hewitt, who owns a majority stake in the startup.
The app is available for download on the Google and Apple app stores.
The official launch of the app is scheduled to take place on July 18 and LUHU is currently doing development updates of the app in preparation for the release of Version 2.