THE African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) opened its 30 annual meetings in Ghana yesterday, with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley praising the bank’s payment system that would allow countries across the continent to trade with each other using their local currencies.
Eleven Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries have joined Afreximbank, and last week the Association of Caricom Central Banks adopted the bank’s Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) as their preferred payment infrastructure for a pilot project.
Afreximbank has 60 member nations, about US$32 billion in total assets and guarantees and an estimated six billion US dollars in shareholders’ funds.
President and chairman of the Afreximbank’s board of directors, Prof Benedict O. Oramah told yesterday’s opening ceremony that PAPSS will save the continent US$5 billion in intra-African transfer changes.
Mottley, delivering a keynote address titled: “A New Middle Passage by Africans for Africans—Strengthening Inter-connectivity between Africa and its Diaspora for Shared Prosperity”, spoke of Caricom’s experience, decades ago, when devising a multilateral clearing facility, which was intended to facilitate inter regional trade.
“But unlike PAPSS, there was no guarantor and therefore when a country got into difficulties with respect to liquidity, it meant that that money remained owing,” Motley explained.
Mottley, along with the Bahamas Prime Minister Phillip Davis, who is also chair of the 15-member Caricom grouping and St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, are attending the meetings.
Oramah said the presence of Caricom leaders at the event is “an indication that we are finally determined to have one homeland”.
He said their presence show that the region is ready “to redraw the map of the world to unveil a new continent, the AfriCaribbean continent, that extends from Mauritius in the East to The Bahamas in the West”, adding “together, we pave the way for global Africa to speak with one voice”.
Over the next few weeks, Afreximbank will formally launch the operations of its Caribbean office in Bridgetown, Barbados and Oramah said “we are connecting African businesses with opportunities in the Caribbean and Caribbean businesses with opportunities in Africa”.
He said the bank is working with some African and Caribbean airlines to commence commercial operations between the two regions.
Afreximbank has approved US$1.5 billion to support the Caricom initiative, with plans to double that in the near future.
“We do these not because it is merely a nice thing to do but because a united Africa and the Caribbean represent a more potent force that can confront the exigencies of now and the challenges of tomorrow,” Oramah said.