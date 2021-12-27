REGIONAL credit rating agency CariCRIS last week reaffirmed its regional scale ratings assigned to the Government of Barbados of CariBB (local currency) and CariBB- (foreign currency), with a stable outlook. The ratings indicate that the level of creditworthiness of this obligor, adjudged in relation to other obligors in the Caribbean is below average.
CariCRIS, which is the Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services, said the ratings of the Government of Barbados are supported by:
* Fiscal consolidation continues despite Covid-19 pressures and other unanticipated shocks;
* Comfortable and growing foreign currency reserves;
* Good financial sector stability indicators, and
* Strong tourism fundamentals that suggest robust post-Covid-19 rebound potential.
The rating agency said its ratings of Barbados were tempered by the country’s high debt to GDP ratio and the uncertainty of its economic recovery.
CariCRIS said its stable outlook on the ratings “is based on our expectation of a successful realignment of the home-grown Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) programme, that is expected to reduce debt to GDP to 60 per cent by 2035/36 and introduce more stringent fiscal planning and accountability.” The rating agency said it could upgrade its rating opinion as BERT objectives are achieved, “however, the stable outlook balances the preceding with the challenge of creating sustained and moderate economic growth as well as current risks to achieving a post-Covid-19 economic recovery, such as, the emergence of new variants that stifle tourism as well as vaccine hesitancy hindering herd immunity.”
Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it was making available to Barbados US$24 million after indicating that the island continues its strong implementation of the comprehensive Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) plan. BERT is aimed at restoring fiscal sustainability, increasing reserves, and unlocking growth potential through structural reforms.
On November 5, the Washington-based financial institution concluded the Article IV consultation with Barbados as well as its sixth review of Barbados’ economic reform programme supported by an arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). T
“The completion of the review allows the authorities to draw the equivalent of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 17 million, (about US$24 million), bringing total disbursements to the equivalent of SDR 305 million (about US$425 million),” the IMF said, recalling that the four-year extended arrangement under the EFF is for an amount equivalent of SDR 322 million (or about US$465 million).
The IMF noted that the prolonged global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, along with the twin natural disaster shocks of volcanic ashfalls from neighbouring St. Vincent in April and category 1 hurricane Elsa in July, poses a major challenge for the tourism dependent economy.
It said reform efforts include enhancing adaptation measures towards increasing vulnerabilities emanating from climate change and natural disasters.
Given the outlook remains uncertain, IMF deputy managing director, Bo Li, said the authorities in Barbados need to maintain sound policies and their strong reform momentum to safeguard macroeconomic stability and boost potential growth.
He said a temporary relaxation of the primary balance target for fiscal year 2021/22 is appropriate given the lingering impact of the pandemic and unexpected spending needs to address the impact of Hurricane Elsa and ashfalls from nearby volcanic eruptions.
“The authorities will have to compensate this short-term fiscal accommodation with higher primary surpluses in the medium term to safeguard debt sustainability.”
Li said the Barbadian authorities took an appropriate monetary and financial policy response to the pandemic and that they plan to recapitalize the central bank gradually.
“Carefully unwinding pandemic related credit support measures, as conditions allow, will be critical to contain financial sector risks,” he said.
The Central Bank of Barbados plans to join the Network for Greening the Financial System and intends to gradually integrate climate change risks into its financial stability assessments.
—CariCRIS, CMC