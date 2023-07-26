THE Ministry of Public Works in Guyana has signalled its intention to issue letters of poor and non-performance to contractor Kallco Guyana Incorporated accompanied by specific instructions to urgently address the issues pertaining to a billion-Guyanese dollar road improvement project in that country.
The announcement came after a visit to the project site by Guyana’s minister of public works Juan Edghill following complaints from residents.
The Guy$1.8 billion project, which entails the construction of a four-lane carriageway, a double-lane carriageway, concrete revetments, and two large concrete bridges, is divided into two lots.
“Lot 8A of the project was awarded to S Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc to the tune of Guy$1,066, 358,738, while Lot 8B has been awarded to Trinidad’s Kallco Guyana Inc to the tune of Guy$830,293,458,” the Ministry of Public Works stated.
“Following a walk-through of the project site, Minister Edghill said this particular project is a significant one that will make a huge difference in the lives of residents of surrounding communities, and everyone else as it will improve the country’s road network system. He said this project cannot be left to drag along this way,” a release from the Public Works Ministry stated.
“I walk the alignment today to see the progress of works, and apart from merely checking, residents from the Campbellville area who you heard voiced their concerns, as well as residents from the Bel Air area, have called me, contacted me, met me at various forums and said they are not satisfied with the inconvenience and the rest of it. I have come myself and have seen what is going on, both contractors need to up their game, this project needs to be finished in the contracted obligated time November 5,” Edghill stated.
Edghill said Jagmohan seemed to be working to schedule, while Kallco seemed to be making no progress.
“From the engineers’ advice 65 percentage of the contract time has elapsed and only about 25 per cent of the work has been completed, and I have instructed that Kallco meet me at my office on Monday afternoon next, which I think is the 31st at 5 o’clock for us to be able to determine if this project will continue with them or we terminate,” Edghill said.
The Express Business yesterday contacted Kallco in T&T for a comment on the situation taking place in Guyana.
A spokesperson for Kallco Guyana, who identified himself as Nizam Persaud, returned the call and said the major challenge facing the contractors for the planned roadworks has been the weather.
He however said operations are ongoing and as such Kallco Guyana believes they will meet the deadline.
According to the spokesperson, the T&T and Guyana operations are completely separate entities with different boards and management structures.
He confirmed that Kallco Guyana will be attending Monday’s meeting with Edghill.