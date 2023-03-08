By the middle of April, the country should have a better idea whether Touchstone’s Royston oil discovery is as substantial as the company thinks it is and if it would see an immediate addition to the country’s oil production.

President and chief executive officer of the Canadian outfit, Paul Baay told Express Business the Touchstone 1-X well, which was recently completed, encountered a total section of about 1,700 feet, one of the thickest sections Touchstone has seen in its on-land drilling campaign, and 740 feet of sand that it thinks is prospective.