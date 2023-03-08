The majority of Trinidad and Tobago men’s football team arrived in Kington yesterday ahead of their two upcoming international friendlies against Jamaica on Saturday and next Tuesday.
Head Coach Angus Eve and the home-based players selected travelled together while Noah Powder and Jessie Williams arrived around midday from the United States. The remaining players, including Jomal Williams and Kaile Auvray, are scheduled over the next 24 hours.
Eve was scheduled to lead his squad through a light session at the Jamaica Football Federation technical centre at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus. The squad will be based at the JFF/UWI/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence until they journey to Montego Bay tomorrow morning ahead of Saturday’s friendly which takes place at the Montego Bay Sports Complex from 7 p.m. T&T time.
Upon arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport, Eve told the media, “These two games are important for us from the standpoint of giving our local-based players, primarily, the opportunity for much needed international match practice, so that we can see them in action against high opposition like Jamaica, heading into our Nations League matches later in the month.”
He added: “No games are really friendlies at this level anymore. I would think that each team wants to see what their players would do and how they would react in situations like these.
“We know what the others guys (overseas-based) have and therefore what we are looking for in these games is to see how the players selected here stand up in a high intensity environment. Jamaica is always an intense environment, especially when playing against Trinidad and Tobago.”