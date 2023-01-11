Caribbean Airline (CAL) flights were not affected by yesterday’s major Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) system outage in the United States.
In a brief statement on its social media page, CAL indicated that, following the outage, there was no impact to the airline’s flights and operations.
Reuters said more than 8,200 flights were delayed so far and over 1,200 cancelled according to FlightAware in the first US grounding of flights in about two decades, industry officials said.
Many officials compared the grounding to what occurred after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.
The total number of flights was still rising but airline officials expressed confidence that normal operations could largely return by Thursday, absent new issues.
The cause of the problem with a pilot-alerting messaging system was unclear, but US officials said they had so far found no evidence of a cyberattack.
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said an issue with safety messages sent to pilots prompted the outage.
The safety messages, called a Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, compiles and distributes essential safety information for pilots, airline dispatchers and others, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
NOTAMs include details about things such as potential bad weather on the route, runway and taxiway changes at airports and closed airspace that must be avoided.
The notices began in 1947 and were modelled after a system used to warn ship captains of hazards on the seas, said the AP.