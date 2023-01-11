Dale Ramlakhan is a futurist.

While he’s grown up in T&T’s energy sector and its present matrix, he’s planning ahead for the next phase of T&T’s energy evolution.

And for him, that future is hydrogen.

So in November 2022, after working for 15 years at PowerGen Trinidad, he accepted a job offer from the French company, Hydrogène de France (HDF Energy), to be its local country manager.