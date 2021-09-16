American low-cost airline JetBlue will be resuming service between Trinidad and New York on September 26.
This according to JetBlue’s corporate communications in New York, in response to questions from the Express querying its cancellation of ten flights which were scheduled to operate September 9 to 24.
The airline did not directly address the cancellation of the flights.
JetBlue stated it is resuming its service to Trinidad and Tobago, which was temporarily suspended due to border closures as a result of Covid restrictions.
“On September 26, 2021, JetBlue will restart operations with four flights per week from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport to Piarco International Airport in Trinidad. Travellers should check local mandates and advisories for their destination before travel,” the e-mail stated.
The airline said the planned service remains subject to change based on local and regulatory restrictions.
A travel agency owner in Port of Spain complained to the Express that JetBlue should have explained why it cancelled ten flights between Trinidad and New York between September 9 and 24 at short notice without any “courtesies” to local travel agents and customers.
Two travellers, both living in New York, who had their flights cancelled, also complained that they were given only last-minute notices that their flights to Trinidad had been cancelled.
The agency owner, who did not want to be identified, argued that affected passengers should be compensated for their inconvenience and stress suffered.
The travel agency owner recalled that with the opening of Trinidad and Tobago’s borders, JetBlue advertised four flights per week from September 9.
“Due to limited seats on the market at very high prices, many passengers saw JetBlue as a viable option with its competitive pricing and availability and purchased several tickets as per the advertised schedule,” said the travel agency owner. The owner said on the evening of September 1, without notice or explanation, JetBlue cancelled its first ten flights from September 9 to 24.
JetBlue did not reach out to customers or travel agent partners in Trinidad and Tobago to offer alternative arrangements, the travel agent said.
“This unilateral action by JetBlue haw left many persons upset and distressed in trying to finding a solution... and must not go unnoticed by the authorities in order to avoid any future recurrences of a similar nature,” stated the agent.