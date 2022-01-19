THE Trinidad and Tobago Special Economic Zones Bill, 2021 was passed in the Parliament yesterday, with 32 members voting for, none against and no abstentions.
The legislation, passed on its third reading, will result in the creation of a Special Economic Zone Authority.
Entitled “An Act to provide for the designation, development, operation and management of Special Economic Zones,” the new law will repeal the existing Free Zones Act.
The new legislation will also provide for the regulation of special economic zones and Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon noted yesterday that the Government’s Phoenix Park Industrial Estate was due to come onstream at the end of May, 2022.
Speaking during the final debate in the Parliament on the 2021 Bill, Gopee-Scoon said Phoenix Park was certain to be a “total success,” with around 30 investors already on board.
The minister said Trinidad and Tobago has “strong trade attributes,” as she told the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) to “stop speaking your country bad.”
This followed criticism of some aspects of the Bill by Opposition MPs, as well as expressions by them that the Government was not capable of properly enforcing and utilising the new legislation.
Gopee-Scoon said many current businesses were continuing to reinvest, while T&T had already reached around 1 billion people through its trade and bi-lateral agreements. This enveloped Latin American, the United States, Caricom and the United Kingdom, she said.
She said a trade agreement was currently being negotiated with Chile and she was, only this week, notified by InvestTT of an investor with a $4 million interest and the potential to employ over 250 people.
Gopee-Scoon also said the country’s infrastructure and real estate availability supported investment—though she later stated that work will continue on issues affecting trade growth, such as the ease of doing business.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert also criticised the contributions from the Opposition, saying they lacked “intellectual content” and focus.
Use legislation wisely
The Opposition yesterday voted to pass the Special Economic Zones Bill, 2021 but was mostly critical of the Government’s ability to make the legislation work for the country.
Opposition MPs, including Barataria/San Juan MP, Saddam Hosein, raised concerns about avenues for corruption by favouring some investors and questioned the long-term benefits for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Couva South MP, Rudranath Indarsingh, said greater control had to be exercised over larger corporations to prevent issues such as poor labour practices.
Indarsingh said there are many instances where companies go into a community and are asked to display corporate social responsibility “but you can’t even get them to sponsor an All Fours match”.
He said he had no faith that the Bill would lead to the modernisation of local business including infrastructure, stating that nearly all the country’s roads and bridges “have collapsed” under Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan and Local Government Minister, Kazim Hosein.
Oropouche West MP, Dave Tancoo said if “done right”, the Bill would have a great impact on manufacturing, foreign exchange, employment, skills training and business opportunities.
However, he too expressed the opinion that the legislation would not be made to serve in the appropriate way.
The Lower House of Parliament is scheduled to resume on Monday 24 January, 2022, when the Government intends to debate the Variation of Appropriation Bill for Fiscal 2021, The Closing of Accounts.