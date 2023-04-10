WALL Street was slipping yesterday in the first trading for stocks after a report heightened speculation the Federal Reserve may tap the brakes a little harder on financial markets and the economy.
The S&P 500 was 0.6 per cent lower in midday trading. It did not trade on Friday, when data showing a resilient US jobs market heightened expectations the Fed would hike rates again at its next meeting.
Technology stocks were falling more than the rest of the market, which helped drag the Nasdaq composite to a loss of one per cent, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was steadier, and it was down 42 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 33,442.
Higher rates tend to hit tech and other high-growth stocks the hardest, and Apple and Microsoft were two of the heaviest drags on the S&P 500. Each fell at least 1.8 per cent.
Tesla also dropped 3.8 per cent after it cut prices on its entire US model line-up for the third time this year. It’s apparently trying to entice more buyers amid rising interest rates, which make auto loans more expensive.
The Fed has raised rates at a furious pace over the last year in hopes of undercutting high inflation. Higher rates can do that, but only by bluntly slowing the entire economy in one fell swoop. That raises the risk of a recession in the future and drags down prices for stocks, bonds and other investments.
Traders are betting on a roughly 70 per cent probability the Fed will raise its key overnight interest rate in May by 0.25 percentage points to a range of five per cent to 5.25 per cent, according to data from CME Group. A day before Friday’s jobs report, they saw a roughly coin flip’s chance that the Fed would stand pat at its next meeting.
The Fed has jacked up rates at every one of its meetings over the past year, forcing them up from near zero at the start of 2022.
While the jobs report raised expectations for another rate hike, it also showed a steady-enough labour market to bolster hopes among some investors that the Fed could pull off what’s called a “soft landing” for the economy. That’s where the Fed succeeds in raising rates just enough to stifle inflation but not so much as to create a severe recession.
Besides Friday’s jobs report showing a slowdown in growth for workers’ wages, which could take some pressure off inflation, a report from earlier last week showed employers are advertising fewer job openings.
“This is encouraging because policymakers need to limit labour demand for now so that supply can catch up, and a decline in job openings is the most painless way to achieve this,” David Mericle and other Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a report.
Such hopes for a soft landing helped support stocks whose profits tend to be most closely tied with the strength of the economy. Stocks of energy producers in the S&P 500 rose one per cent, for example, leading the 11 sectors that make up the index. Industrial companies and raw-material producers were also rising, including a 2.9 per cent gain for Caterpillar.