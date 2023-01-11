Trinidad and Tobago reported the largest estimated increase in exports in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) in 2022, according to a just-released report from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).
T&T reported an estimated 69 per cent increase in exports in 2022, followed by other fossil-fuel exporting countries, such as Venezuela (63 per cent), Colombia (49 per cent) and Guyana (45 per cent).
The figures are contained in the annual report “International Trade Outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean 2022”, in which the United Nations organisation also indicates that the value of regional goods imports increased by 24 per cent.. Like exports, the bulk of the increase in regional import value is attributable to the price component.
ECLAC estimates the growth in the value of regional exports at 20 per cent last year, driven by a 14 per cent rise in prices and an expansion of six per cent in exported volumes.
According to the report, released in Santiago, Chile on Tuesday, regional goods exports had their second year of double-digit growth in 2022, after growing by 27 per cent the previous year. However, just like in 2021, the expansion was driven mainly by external factors, such as the rise in prices of raw materials, particularly fuel, and not by the capacity to increase export volumes or to diversify regional export supply toward new sectors.
In contrast to the slowdown in goods commerce, services trade in the region showed a significant recovery, growing by 45 per cent in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. This is mainly due to the reactivation of tourism, followed by “other services”, which include the so-called “modern services.”
The report warns that in a context marked by the conflict in Ukraine, high inflation, slowed growth, geopolitical tensions and the persistence of the pandemic, world trade experienced strong deceleration in 2022, which will worsen in 2023: after expanding by 9.8% in 2021, the volume of world trade in goods is projected to grow by 3.5 per cent in 2022, and just one per cent this year.
Among the region’s main trade partners, exports to the European Union are estimated to have been more dynamic in 2022, with growth in value of 26 per cent. For the first time since 2015, exports to China were less robust, growing by just eight per cent. Meanwhile, intraregional trade is estimated to have expanded by 22 per cent, which is good news for manufacturing exports in the region.
On the other hand, 25 of the 33 countries of the region suffered a negative shock on their terms of trade in 2022; that is, the price of imported products increased more than that of the products they export.
This situation reflects the rise in food, fuel and fertiliser prices since 2021, which rose even higher in 2022 due to the conflict in Ukraine. The only countries to see a positive impact on their terms of trade were net fuel-exporter countries.
In its 2022 edition, International Trade Outlook includes a chapter that examines the performance of manufacturing exports from Latin America and the Caribbean in the 1990-2021 period.
According to the report, the region as a whole performed weakly in manufacturing exports after a slight increase between 1995 and 2001. The region’s share in global manufacturing exports has not surpassed five per cent in the last 20 years.
In addition, the region shows a persistent, growing trade deficit in manufacturing exports, which grew from three per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 1995 to six per cent in 2021. Latin America and the Caribbean only show significant surpluses in the automotive and food, drink and tobacco sectors; and its manufacturing exports are heavily concentrated by origin.
The report goes on to note that the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the war in Ukraine have highlighted the region’s heavy dependence on external supply of strategic products like medicines, medical devices and fertilisers.
“For this reason, it is urgent to revitalise regional integration and implement policies to encourage production to energise manufacturing exports,” says ECLAC in the report.
“Given its importance for manufacturing exports, we must advance toward a large and stable regional market through initiatives that foster regulatory convergence, trade facilitation, strategic use of public procurement and improved connectivity,” it added.
Therefore, policies are needed to foster production and raise export competitiveness in all segments of manufacturing supply chains, including their associated service activities (research and development, design, logistics, etc.), underscores the United Nations regional commission.
The report also examines the profound disruptions in maritime supply chains, which mobilise 80 per cent of world goods trade, since the beginning of the pandemic. The massive closures of productive activities, increased congestion at ports and limited availability of containers, in addition to the heightened concentration within the shipping industry, have led to scarcity of final imported consumer products and inputs, as well as imported capital assets for production; lost reliability of shipments; and increased inflation due to higher shipping costs. —CMC