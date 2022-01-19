VIRGIN Atlantic airlines is set to resume flights to Tobago on January 29 after suspending the route for almost two years, due to Covid-19 restrictions by the Government on international flights.
In a news release yesterday, Virgin Atlantic said two weekly flights on Tuesday and Saturday to London Heathrow will resume from next week Saturday.
Return fares start from US$823 per person.
Virgin Atlantic said it is excited to be able to reconnect people from Trinidad and Tobago to the UK and beyond through the restart of the route.
The airline said customers will be welcomed aboard the airline’s Airbus A330-300, offering a selection of experiences across three cabins; Upper Class, Premium alongside the airline’s three classes of Economy, Delight, Classic and Light.
“London is one of the world’s leading tourist destinations and it’s easy to see why. With a wide array of interesting history to discover, including royalty, politics, arts, science, and architecture, London is the perfect destination for customers to start exploring. It’s often described as one of the world’s greatest cosmopolitan cities, with an incredible variety of museums, shops, and restaurants,” the statement said.
Virgin Atlantic operates daily services to both Delhi and Mumbai, allowing customers access to seamless connections between the Caribbean and India.
Last week Monday, British Airways also resumed flights to the island.
Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Farley Augustine, who was on hand at the airport to welcome back the airline, told reporters that the return of British Airways was a positive start for Tobago as 94 passengers disembarked the aircraft.
“I’m excited that British Airways has returned and we were able to maintain our partnerships. We are hopeful that the number of passengers that disembarked yesterday is a good sign for things to come, as some islands started off with fewer passengers when flights resumed and are doing pretty well now,” Augustine said.
The Chief Secretary said what needs to happen now is the island needs to build out its Covid response in a firm way and also reopen the economy and get business back up and running.
Secretary of Tourism and Transportation, Tashia Grace Burris, who was also present, said the passenger numbers from the airline were a good sign and she is hopeful that Tobago can return to the 100,000 passengers it once had in the early 2000s.