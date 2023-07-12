Stuart Young (copy)

Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young

AUSTRALIA’S Woodside Energy Group has returned a deepwater block to the Trinidad and Tobago Government after an exploration appraisal found it would be uneconomic to develop, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago is pushing to speed up exploration and development of offshore areas aiming to secure natural gas supplies to feed its liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petrochemical plants, which are not operating at full capacity.

Energy Minister Stuart Young met on Wednesday with Woodside Energy Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill in Vancouver, where the two are attending an international LNG conference, but the nature of the discussions has not been disclosed.

Woodside Energy is the operator of block TTDAA 5 through a joint venture in which it holds a 65 per cent share and Shell the remaining 35 per cent. Woodside got into that area in 2013, and in 2018 reported that it had encountered gas at the Victoria-1 well.

“Based on wells drilled and technical studies conducted, TTDAA Block 5 demonstrated significant challenges to development, especially when considered against the high cost of a deepwater project,” the Woodside spokesperson said in an email.

Woodside plans to continue studies on its other deepwater areas in Trinidad and Tobago, the blocks 23A and TTDAA 14, where it made its Calypso discoveries, the spokesperson said. The studies include appraisal results and conceptual engineering.

“Woodside is currently assessing development and commercialisation options” for Calypso, the company spokesperson added. That discovery has estimated resources of 3.2 trillion cubic feet of gas.

As part of an ownership restructuring of Trinidad’s flagship Atlantic LNG project, a door will be been left open to all producers in the Caribbean country to provide gas for LNG production, a change from the current mechanism, which restricts supplies to the project’s major shareholders, Shell and BP .

Woodside also said it plans to continue safe and efficient production operations at the Angostura and Ruby fields in Trinidad’s shallow waters, which allows it to sell gas to the nation’s power grid and the petrochemical sector.

—Reuters

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Imbert: T&T records $600m surplus in May

Imbert: T&T records $600m surplus in May

TRINIDAD and Tobago recorded a surplus of $600 million at the end of May, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday as he expressed confidence that at the end of this fiscal year this country’s deficit will not be as large as previously projected.

Fdi reaches historic high in Latin America, C’bean

THE Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has called on countries in the region to improve their policy design to take advantage of the contribution that foreign direct investment (FDI) can make to the energy transition and to the region’s sustainable productive development.

Paving a way for seamless cross-border payments

Paving a way for seamless cross-border payments

GLOBAL technology company in the payments industry, Mastercard, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the representative body for banks and other financial institutions in the Caribbean, with the objective of paving the way for seamless cross-border payments to the region’s unbanked and underbanked.