The construction of a solar park at Piarco International Airport is one step towards reducing the effects of climate change.
This is according to Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) chairman Christopher Alcazar.
Alcazar was speaking yesterday during the sod-turning ceremony for the project, which is to be constructed near the airport’s north terminal.
“In the aviation industry, there is no disputing that, globally, we are one of the contributors of greenhouse gas emissions,” Alcazar noted.
“We simply cannot ignore the dire need to mitigate against the negative effects of climate change which, incidentally, would also have a positive impact on reducing our energy costs.
“Those of us whose industries contribute to greenhouse gases the most must recognise how we have to adapt and shift our approach and our thinking,” he added.
The solar park is being constructed with grant funding from the European Union in the amount of €1.5 million ($12 million).
It will consist of ground-mounted solar panels installed over an area of 1.54 hectares.
It is expected to provide an annual generation capacity of 1.5 million kWh, representing 3.5 per cent of the total amount of electricity consumed at Piarco International Airport.
It will also potentially reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 1,000 metric tonnes, according to European Union Ambassador Peter Cavendish.
Cavendish said this would contribute to T&T’s commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 15 per cent by 2030.
He said it would also reduce spending on electricity generation, resulting in significant savings for the AATT.
Renewable energy thrust
Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles said the project is the first component of a wider thrust towards renewable energy.
The second component, she said, will include the installation of rooftop solar energy systems in remote communities.
“The overall aim of both components is to assist T&T in increasing the availability and use of energy from renewable sources as well as increasing the efficiency levels in the consumption of energy.”
Voicing his support for the project, Energy Minister Stuart Young said T&T currently uses 14 per cent of its daily natural gas in electricity production, up from eight per cent.
He said the solar park would help to bring this down.
“It is the first solar park we are getting that is going to feed into the airport, reduce reliance on traditional electricity, moving towards renewables,” he stressed.
He said more solar energy projects are also on the horizon.
“You have heard us some time now talking about this 112.2 megawatt solar project that’s being done by a company called Lightsource, being backed by Shell and bp Trinidad. I am actually hoping to meet in the next couple weeks to close that off. That is going to be the largest solar park in the whole Caricom region by far...thereafter we will be going back to Cabinet to suggest the use of illegally quarried lands to cover them with solar panels. We are working with the EU looking at wind renewable resources as well so those are some of the things we are preparing to get done in a short time.”
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the effects of climate change can be seen through the devastating flooding, coastal erosion and other disasters T&T has been experiencing.
He said the solar park would be making a small but very important contribution towards reducing these effects.