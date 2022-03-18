ONE University of the West Indies economist agrees with Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s position not to devalue the T&T dollar, as he said it would not yield the expected results of a more competitive economy.
Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon explained to the Express on Wednesday why devaluing the dollar is not a good move, especially at this time.
He said the bulk of this country’s foreign exchange earnings typically come from the tax revenues that are earned from the energy companies. T&T’s reserves have fallen from a high of US$11.5 billion in December 2014 to $6.7 billion in January 2022—a 41.7 per cent decline, he noted.
However, Arjoon indicated that these reserves would soon spike, given the country’s increased revenue from the energy sector owing to the surge in global energy prices.
He noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has frequently recommended a devaluation, but there is IMF research that shows a devaluation can hinder growth and economic prosperity in economies such as T&T’s. These are countries that are not adequately diversified to allow for import substitution or the production of much of the machinery and raw materials necessary for the production process.
“Much of these are imported, as we don’t have the capacity to produce them locally. Even if there is a devaluation, manufacturers will still need to import these items, but will pass on the added cost to the consumer. In the medium to long term, those who cannot afford to continue to import owing to the devaluation and other high costs of doing business will downsize or shut down,” he said.
According to Arjoon, this reliance on imports will not change significantly if there is a devaluation.
“It will continue until the non-energy sectors become mature enough to render us with greater self-sufficiency, where we won’t need to import large quantities, as we are currently doing, and we can engage in meaningful import substitution. However, this will require serious diversification initiatives, and we have barely scratched the surface.”
Another issue at the macro level, he said, is that it will take time to transform the portion of the workforce who are regarded as unskilled into skilled and productive workers to boost production and ramp up our exports. This is not possible in the short to medium term.
“The overall effect is that the increase in export earnings will most likely be outweighed by the amount paid for imports, and this will worsen the current account, especially in the short to medium term,” Arjoon added.
—Andrea Perez-Sobers