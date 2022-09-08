Co-founder of the newly-launched Caribbean Supermarket Association (CSA), Vernon Persad, says key to reducing the high food import bill, locally and regionally, is a change in culture as it relates to the consumption patterns of people.
Persad, who is also director of Persad’s ‘D’ Food King Group, noted that the big question is how are countries going to reduce the food import bill and what are the items that need to be targeted for that to happen?
Speaking at the CSA’s launch at Krave Restaurant in Marabella on Tuesday, he said to achieve a reduction in the food import bill there needs to be a change in culture and consumption patterns of the citizenry.
“We sell what the public demands. However, if their taste patterns changes from salmon to tilapia or some other local fish then we will move the volume of salmon off our shelves and replace it with what the customers demand and what they prefer,” Persad stated.
He noted that it will take a lot of work by everyone inclusive of the media, in promoting the culture change required for it to be achieved.
“This is not only a Caribbean Supermarket Association initiative, this has to be a Caribbean people initiative for this to work. We’re doing our part and we expect everybody else to add support. So, we are changing the rhetoric, let us all be part of this change,” he added.
Asked why supermarkets import some of the products they do, CSA’s chairman Rajiv Diptee, who also spoke at the launch, responded: “We’re not in the business of warehousing goods. What you see on the shelves and what consumers continue to buy is what we continue to import. Should there be a threshold for consumer tolerance where they no longer want to buy these goods, that’s a different question. But what you see right now and certainly what’s being put out and still fetching a price…that is sensitive for the consumers.”
He added: “I think when you look at the basics especially when you want to shift the culture of consumption, because there is a culture and it’s a Caribbean problem. I’ve heard it in the islands from other Chambers that the culture of imported goods beats the profile of the local goods, and maybe we have to work on a culture that takes into consideration nutrition, marketing and making the products more appealing to the customers.”
He said they have seen that done by a lot of different groups who were able to penetrate into the supermarket space and get their products on the shelves.
“They’ve really done their homework and maybe it’s something that we need to…because we can’t force consumers into patterns of consumption that they don’t want to be in. So, from our side we are working on it as an ongoing initiative.
“We have to keep in mind, however, global inflation continues because of the war in the Ukraine as well as factors including situations of uncertainty such as with China. And there’s a situation right now with this inflation where we’re hearing that there may be some stability coming in the early parts of next year, but again, it’s a fluid situation and we’re responding to everything right now. It’s not unique to Trinidad and Tobago,” Diptee said.
CSA vice chairman Vasant Bharath said food producers need to increase their capacity using technology and the younger generations have to get involved in agriculture