Over the next six months, Digicel+ will be expanding its services in Trinidad and Tobago.
While Digicel T&T chief executive officer Abraham Smith did not want to divulge too much at this time, he noted the company is expanding and it will soon be announcing some dramatic increases in service coverage across the country.
Speaking with the Sunday Express last Friday at the Digicel head office on Maraval Road, Port of Spain, Smith outlined that the company in February and March started the expansions within their existing areas as demand from Internet and cable customers is increasing.
“We have been adding additional capacity on streets and communities where we already have our base infrastructure, so sit tight over the next six months, the expansions would be visible, but for now, we are keeping it close to our chest,” Smith chuckled.
Last Wednesday, Digicel celebrated 16 years of setting up shop in T&T.
“In that time, the company’s market penetration led to the saturation of mobile telephony. We expanded to offer fibre-to-the-home or business broadband Internet and entertainment services, and in 2020, the year of the Covid-19 pandemic, we rebranded from a mobile and broadband operator to a digital one,” he said.
Challenging times
Smith explained that the pandemic was a bit of a challenging one because overnight, you had a huge demand for Internet services as a result of online schooling and working from home.
“This meant we had to invest in more bandwidth to supply the growing demand for our Internet services. In the first year of the pandemic, the company pumped $180 million in promotions, free data nights and opened up their premium cable bundles to customers on selected weekends,” he remarked.
Additionally, he said there was an urgent need for the organisation to transform during that time, and getting everyone on board was key to its success.
In terms of growth during the pandemic, the Digicel executive said on the Digicel+ side, they saw an increase of over ten per cent, with the total of subscribers now standing at 110,000.
He noted on the mobile side, the company has approximately 800,000 customers, which grew over the 16-year period.
“We had to change our model of business to the digital side as mobile usage was declining because now you’re using your laptop or computer more and your phone less. You’re using your Wi-Fi connection.
“People are hardly buying top-ups. You’re not even making a phone call, you’re making a WhatsApp call. So usage shifted dramatically, which saw some big declines in our mobile business and some moderate gains on the fixed side.”
Smith highlighted that even though the company has gone digital, their stores are still present, with only two being closed since the pandemic.
Increase in operating costs
The pandemic, Smith said, has brought about various challenges, such as further issues for foreign exchange and delays in handsets, SIM cards and remotes arriving in T&T, which now means it’s an additional cost for the company to spend in order to get things here in a timely manner.
“The shipping freight cost has tripled, everything has gone up and even content for the cable subscription, so running a company such as ours, you always have to come up with innovative ways to keep your head above water.”
He indicated that the challenges must be seen as opportunities to stay competitive and offer reliable service to customers.
“Yes, we have complaints from customers because systems fail and people fail, but the aim is always to rectify the issue as quickly as possible and improve. That is what makes a successful business and that’s why we are in operation for 16 years in this country. As a responsible company, you must always own up to your mistakes and strive to do better,” he said.
Chiming in the conversation was Colin Greaves, head of public relations for Digicel TT, who said the company has made a huge dent in mobile and Internet services.
“Before we came, handsets were extremely expensive to purchase, the cost of making a call was also costly, but when Digicel entered the market, we saw how that drastically dropped and service improved. Areas that did not have mobile and Internet coverage now had connectivity. We have helped T&T evolve in so many ways and we are here to stay,” Greaves added.
Internet quality
According to Ookla’s Speedtest latest Global Index, Trinidad and Tobago has on average fixed broadband download speeds of 77.44 Mbps.
Furthermore, according to the Inclusive Internet Index conducted by the Intelligence Unit of The Economist, T&T ranks as number one, alongside Chile, among 19 Latin American countries with regard to the availability of Internet (this includes quality and infrastructure, among other things).
When ranked purely on quality of Internet, this country ranks third among the Latin American countries mentioned.
T&T is also ranked third among Latin American countries in the segment of network infrastructure.
While fixed Internet service might be expensive in some countries in the Caribbean, this is not the case with T&T.