Guardian Media Ltd (GML) yesterday declared an after-tax loss of $6.25 million for the six months ending on June 30, 2022, deepening the loss of $4.39 million from the same half-year period in 2021.
The media company’s revenue for the period January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, increased by 6.22 per cent to $46.51 million for the first six months of 2022 from $43.79 million for the first six months of 2021.
GML is divided into two business segments: print and multimedia.
The print segments reported a before-tax loss of $3.80 million for the period January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, compared with a before-tax profit of $1.65 million for the same period in 2021.
The multi-media segment, which comprises the television station, seven radio stations and other business lines, declared a loss of $3.70 million for the first six months of 2022, compared with a loss of $6.65 million for the first six months of 2021.
GML recorded an after-tax loss of $2.29 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, which was a slight improvement compared with the loss of $2.32 million for the same quarter in 2021.
In his statement on the unaudited financial, GML chairman Peter Clarke said: “This quarter’s financial performance was negatively impacted by the winding up of a key agency partner as well as non-recurrent operating costs.
“Management remains focused on driving efficiencies and the continuous reduction of controllable expenses.”
Clarke also said: “Global supply-chain disruptions and the resultant pressure on commodity prices continue to present the region with risks and opportunities.
“In spite of the current array of macro-economic and industry-specific challenges, we have a positive outlook for the rest of this financial year. The media industry has been forced to evolve with a greater focus being placed on digital and content creation.”
He said that based on the overall performance of GML for the half-year under review, the directors of the company decided not to recommend a 2022 interim ordinary dividend payment in respect of the six months ended June 30,2022.
The six per cent preference shareholders will receive an interim dividend of three per cent for the period.
GML is majority owned by the ANSA McAL group.