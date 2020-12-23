The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) has thrown its support behind the efforts of stakeholders to boost local agriculture production, especially along the line of fresh produce and value-added products.
In a recent statement, IICA said food security fears have been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a strengthening of the debate over whether consumers should buy and eat local, or continue their heavy reliance on imported foods.
Following is the full content of IICA’s statement:
“When it comes to health advice, we are always told ‘you are what you eat’. Do most of us seriously think about what we eat? The past few days has seen a flurry of opinions on preferences and purchasing choices leaning heavily on imported foods or foods with an extremely high import content.
The debate on whether citizens of a country have a duty to self and to country, to buy and eat local has been a longstanding one. This debate perhaps reached its peak in 2020 because of the food insecurity fears that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed across the board. Ironically, these fears appear to be high in developed countries, including the United States (US), a global leader in agricultural production. Major US television networks keep raising serious concerns over real food insecurity, as seen in extremely long and growing lines daily, in food banks.
What is the situation in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) and the rest of the Caribbean? Are concerns over food insecurity as deep as those in the US? It is noteworthy that the US is a top supplier of fresh and processed foods and beverages for most, if not all Caribbean countries.
The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) supports fully national efforts, led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF) and the National Agricultural Marketing Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) to enable more local production of fresh produce and value-added products with high local content. Over the 40 years of support to agriculture and rural development in T&T, IICA is well aware that local agriculture is not just bhaghi and pumpkin, even though they are important to good health and enough is grown locally to feed all of T&T. Also, the small-scale food processing sector is more than just pepper sauce. Processed food and beverage products from local micro, small and medium processors and manufacturers, have expanded significantly in terms of product range, quality and presentation. However, many of these products have not yet entered mainstream markets and their value and contributions to local farm purchases, small business expansion and food security remain largely unrecognized.
The capacity and scale of food production locally, is really not well appreciated by the local consumer. The hustle and bustle of NAMDEVCO Farmers’ Markets, street, highway vending nationwide and pop-up markets which offer agro-processors marketing opportunities for micro and small agro-processors represent just a fraction of the fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices and their value-added products produced locally.
So, even if it is just in the spirit of a very different 2020 Christmas, try shifting your food preferences to local. Also try localizing your purchasing power to build back and build up local agri-business. The numerous small farmers and processors face all possible weather, market and financial risks to grow and process a range of agri-food products to build the local agriculture sector. Every TT dollar spent purchasing local is a dollar spent building the T&T economy. Supporting local agribusiness, especially small-scale operations, is good for the sector, good for the community and good for the country. It is also good for your health!
Besides the typical pop-up markets, where can you find products from the micro and small agribusiness sector? IICA has been engaged with a few in the last few years and can vouch for the excellent product quality of a number of AgriMSEs. Allow us to promote a few in some popular categories.
For a truly local main course, choose frozen root crops and coconut, grated, logged or cubed from Bwana Business Incorporated and the unique nutrition-packed Hill Rice from the Moruga Hill Rice Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited. For appetizers, seasoning and spices, try the range of hot sauces, relishes, dips, spices and seasoning mixes and rubs from Caribbean Specialty Foods Limited, Just D’s, Handmade by Jeanette, Valley Rose Products. For beverages and deserts, hot and cold, sip tea from TeaBago, Twigs Naturals Ltd., and Island Teas. Savour fruit wines and punches from William’s Wines, Aurora Bitayson Limited and Ruby’s Cocktails. Blend smoothies from the widening range of Farm and Function’s local fruits. And treat yourself to goat milk yogurt and cheese from Laa Liscio Products and Good Yogurt’s fruit flavoured cow milk yogurt.
And for all things cocoa, from nibs, to chocolate mix to flavoured chocolates, look for products from the Alliance of Rural Communities of T&T, Lopinot Chocolate Company, House of Arindel and South West Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd. Also try baking the traditional black cake with the local flavour of Granny’s Best Soaked Fruits from Tobago.
If 2021 is to bring any New Year resolutions, make it be ones that can be kept and ones that can make a real and lasting difference. Localizing your purchasing power means making a conscious decision to support local. Supporting local means that every T&T dollar spent on products such as these, supports a farming family, a small business and a rural community, which in turn, builds the T&T economy.”
Diana Francis
Representative, IICA Trinidad and Tobago