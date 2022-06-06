FORMER Minister of Public Utilities and current managing director of ANSA Bank, Robert Le Hunte, is due to take up the position of executive director at the Inter-American Development (IDB) on July 1, 2022.
Le Hunte was Republic Bank’s executive director in Ghana before his appointment as senator and Minister of Public Utilities in the current administration in September 2017. He resigned from the Government in May 2020.
In a notice yesterday, ANSA Bank chairman, David Dulal-Whiteway, said: “Mr Robert Le Hunte, who has held the managing director’s position at ANSA Bank since November 2, 2022, will shortly take up a posting in the international financial sector. We are proud that another ‘son of the soil’ will represent Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean at a distinguished level globally and in a role that can have a positive impact on regional development.”
Contacted yesterday, Le Hunte said he would be joining the IDB as executive director and he would be based in Washington DC, the headquarters of the international financial institution.
He said the vision of the IDB is to improve the lives of the people of Latin America and the Caribbean. That vision, Le Hunte said, is very much aligned to his own vision.
“This appointment is an opportunity to give back to the region, by serving the region,” said the career commercial banker, adding, “I am glad to be given opportunity to serve the people of the region at this level and I am looking forward to it with great excitement.”
Le Hunte said the experience that he gained at ANSA Bank in the last 18 months will be invaluable in his new international role.
His focus at ANSA Bank was to convert it from a traditional commercial bank to a technologically driven, digital-first bank. He pointed out that the IDB’s main strategic objective for T&T in 2022 and beyond is to assist the Government with the digitalisation of the economy.
“I am confident that the digitalisation project I have been working on at ANSA Bank for the 18 months will place me in good stead in my new role,” said Le Hunte.
But that role encompasses the entire Caribbean constituency at the IDB.
As an executive director at the IDB, Le Hunte will assume responsibility for the Caribbean constituency, which comprises the five English-speaking Caribbean countries that are members of the IDB—Barbados, Jamaica, Bahamas, Guyana and T&T.
As an executive director at the IDB, Le Hunte will assume responsibility for the Caribbean constituency, which comprises the five English-speaking Caribbean countries that are members of the IDB—Barbados, Jamaica, Bahamas, Guyana and T&T.
“The role requires me to work closely with, and represent, all the member country governments in the region,” Le Hunte said.
The executive directorship is a role that is rotated among the countries in the constituency.
The IDB has a board of executive directors that is composed of 14 executive directors representing 48 member countries. The board also includes 14 Alternates, who have full power to act when their principals are absent.
Change at ANSA Bank
In his notice, Dulal-Whiteway announced that Kathleen Galy, the head of retail and commercial lending at ANSA Bank, will be appointef acting managing director from June 24, 2022.
In his notice, Dulal-Whiteway announced that Kathleen Galy, the head of retail and commercial lending at ANSA Bank, will be appointef acting managing director from June 24, 2022.
“Mrs Galy, a director of the board since inception, is an experienced banker who has operated in several executive positions within the ANSA McAL group.
“We are deeply appreciative of Mr Le Hunte’s commitment in advancing the bank from a no-frills operation to where we are today.
“We are deeply appreciative of Mr Le Hunte’s commitment in advancing the bank from a no-frills operation to where we are today.
“ANSA Bank is poised to break new ground for the banking sector in Trinidad and Tobago with outr transformation to a technologically adept, digital bank, and the launch of many unique and beneficial services for our valued customers.”