Jai Leladharsingh

Regional Business Chambers Coordinator Jai Leladharsingh

THE Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Coordinator Jai Leladharsingh says if the Government does not lend liquidity support to the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) many will be out of business permanently. Leladharsingh said after listening to the Finance Minister Colm Imbert on the Appropriation Bill reporting in parliament on Wednesday, on the Revenue inflows and global pricing of primary commodities, he hopes when the actual Mid-Year review Imbert will address the burning issues of direct assistance to the SME sector.

“As it stands right now many small and medium size businesses would not be able to reopen its doors, once the restrictions are lifted, that’s why the liquidity support for the sector is very important, as only essential businesses are open at this time.” He noted as the vaccination programme continues to roll out non-essential businesses.

According to the coordinator of the chamber, the SME Loan which was implemented by the Government, is not serving any purpose in supporting the continued existence of this sector as it was poorly designed without any stakeholder consultations, and further to this, high barriers were put up to prevent any SME to access any kind of access to finance.

“This SME Loan must be revamped, redesigned and transformed subsequent to relevant consultations not only with the Banks, but with the CRBC and Joint Chambers as well,” Leladharsingh said. In March, the World Bank reported that small and medium-sized enterprises play a critical role in developing economies, in particular where they provide employment to persons of all skill levels, thus promoting social inclusion for a fairly large segment of the population.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobagonians told no walk-ins allowed at health centres

Tobagonians are being urged not to show up at the health centres to request Covid-19 vaccines as vaccinations are being done by ap­pointment only on the island.

Speaking at yesterday’s Covid-­19 news conference in Tobago, general manager of primary care at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Dr Roxanne Mitchell said some people “descended” on health centres on Wed­nesday, demanding to be vaccinated on a walk-in basis.

+3
‘F’ GRADE

‘F’ GRADE

Ninety-four-year-old Lionel Duncan arrived at the La Romaine Health Facility at 6 a.m. yesterday, eager to receive the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccine.

He had followed the advice of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh that people over the age of 60, with surnames starting from A to E, would be facilitated at vaccine centres across the country.

Chaguanas letdown over vaccine quota

Chaguanas letdown over vaccine quota

WHILE the numbers dwindled significantly, the disappointment remained high at the Chaguanas District Health Centre where only 50 Covid-19 vaccines were administered yesterday.

As with other area clinics around the country, the Chaguanas facility turned away dozens of people over the age of 60 who were hopeful of receiving a first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

More vaccine chaos

More vaccine chaos

Another vaccine failure occurred yesterday leaving many elderly people traumatised.

Hundreds of people over 60 years of age showed up at health centres across the country hoping to be vaccinated but many were turned away yet again as chaos ensued once more on day two of the Sinopharm vaccine rollout, this time for only persons over 60.

Too many elders, too few vaccines

Too many elders, too few vaccines

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s announcement of an alphabetical system for administering vaccines was meant to avoid a repeat of Wednesday’ chaotic crowds at health centres but it failed to work.

It failed because no one apparently took into account that, based on the electoral list, approximately 25 per cent per of the population have surnames beginning with A to E.

Former Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) chief executive officer Gerard Yorke, a social media commentator, shared his analysis online yesterday using data from a “Distribution of Surnames” graph sourced from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) voters’ list.