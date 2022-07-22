masks

In light of the lifting of the mask mandate by the Government, Republic Bank is advising that wearing masks is optional when visiting the branches.

Republic Bank in a statement to its customers yesterday, encouraged those persons who may be in vulnerable or high-risk groups to still consider wearing masks.

“Let’s continue to practise personal social responsibility and take care of each other,” the statement said.

Over the weekend, the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) said individual banks will establish their own mask-wearing guidelines following the lifting of the Covid-19 mask mandate.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced last week Wednesday that from Sunday, July 17, mask wearing in public would no longer be required.

BATT advised customers to look out for guidelines from their banks with respect to the change.

“Each member bank will advise their customers accordingly with respect to their specific guidelines when visiting the branches. The public can visit their bank’s website and social media platforms for further details,” the Association said.

BATT, however, cautioned customers to continue practising other safety measures, such as hand sanitisation, as the Covid-19 virus is still present, adding it will continue to work with the Government to ensure its staff and customers remain safe.

The mask mandate was put in place on August 31, 2020, as a measure to protect against Covid-19.

Though no longer mandatory in public, people will still be required to wear masks at healthcare facilities.

It is recommended that vulnerable groups and special populations still wear masks.

—Andrea Perez-Sobers

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

A pedestrian walks a dog at Scammonden Reservoir in West Yorkshire, England, Monday, July 18, 2022, as reservoir levels dip dangerously low amid record high temperatures in the UK. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Dejected protesters sit on a street corner after they were evicted by the military from the presidential offices they had occupied for days, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022, a day after the country's new president was sworn in. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

2022 Comic Con - "Tales of the Walking Dead" Panel

2022 Comic Con - "Tales of the Walking Dead" Panel

Michael Satrazemis, from left,Terry Crews, Danny Ramirez and Samantha Morton participate in a panel for "Tales of the Walking Dead" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

A Santhali tribal woman holds a photograph of India's President-elect Droupadi Murmu, making her the first president from one of the country's tribes and the second-ever woman to hold the largely ceremonial position, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Beach Plane Crash

Beach Plane Crash

A small plane sits in the surf after it crashed into the ocean just off Huntington Beach, Calif. on Friday, July 22, 2022, during a lifeguarding competition. A Coast Guard spokesperson says the plane went down Friday about 30 yards from shore and the pilot was rescued. He was the only person aboard. (Corinne Baginski via AP)

2022 Comic Con - "Tales of the Walking Dead" Panel

2022 Comic Con - "Tales of the Walking Dead" Panel

Terry Crews, Danny Ramirez and Samantha Morton attend a panel for "Tales of the Walking Dead" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Recommended for you