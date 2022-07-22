In light of the lifting of the mask mandate by the Government, Republic Bank is advising that wearing masks is optional when visiting the branches.
Republic Bank in a statement to its customers yesterday, encouraged those persons who may be in vulnerable or high-risk groups to still consider wearing masks.
“Let’s continue to practise personal social responsibility and take care of each other,” the statement said.
Over the weekend, the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) said individual banks will establish their own mask-wearing guidelines following the lifting of the Covid-19 mask mandate.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced last week Wednesday that from Sunday, July 17, mask wearing in public would no longer be required.
BATT advised customers to look out for guidelines from their banks with respect to the change.
“Each member bank will advise their customers accordingly with respect to their specific guidelines when visiting the branches. The public can visit their bank’s website and social media platforms for further details,” the Association said.
BATT, however, cautioned customers to continue practising other safety measures, such as hand sanitisation, as the Covid-19 virus is still present, adding it will continue to work with the Government to ensure its staff and customers remain safe.
The mask mandate was put in place on August 31, 2020, as a measure to protect against Covid-19.
Though no longer mandatory in public, people will still be required to wear masks at healthcare facilities.
It is recommended that vulnerable groups and special populations still wear masks.
—Andrea Perez-Sobers