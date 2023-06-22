The Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched a new platform where young developers can create software applications free of charge.
The Developers Hub (D’Hub) project was introduced at the Government Campus Plaza in Port of Spain on Tuesday.
The ministry’s Information and Communications technology director Dorian Dyer II described the project as a virtual ecosystem designed to merge, strengthen and expand the local software industry.
Membership is open to individual developers and small teams of six developers who will also be given the opportunity to partner with the Government to create software solutions to meet the service delivery needs of citizens and businesses in Trinidad and Tobago.
Developers can also use the site to create software suited to their personal interests or business needs.
Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus said: “The initial focus of the D’Hub will be to assist the digitisation and digitalisation initiatives of ministries, divisions, departments, agencies, the private sector will be there as well eventually.”
He said there were currently 180 Government e-service platforms, all of which were partial, meaning that while part of a transaction can be done online, another part had to be completed at another location.
This is an issue that D’Hub will be working to rectify so that transactions can be completed in their entirety online, Bacchus said.
The D’Hub will also offer developers resources to work and to get up to date with the latest trends in the industry.
Bacchus said the portal features Gitlab — a virtual workspace where developers can work together in teams—and that the ministry is currently working towards enlisting the services of other virtual workspaces.
He said while a lot of developers are good at what they do and a lot are self-taught, there are techniques that they may need to understand and learn.
Hence the ministry saw it fit to offer training and courses to members free of charge, he said.
Dyer II said “The courses currently available on the portal offer Credly badges.”
This is an internationally web-based accrediting system and he said the ministry is “currently working on getting badges recognised locally, in the job market and the education market”.
Commenting on the membership that D’Hub intends to develop, Bacchus said, “By 2025 we anticipate that a critical mass of local developers would have been evolved sufficiently to justify and support the establishment of a Trinidad and Tobago software development export company.”