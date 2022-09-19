Age of Union Alliance, a Canadian non-profit organisation, has donated US$1.5 million over a five-year period to Nature Seekers, which focuses on the conservation and protection of sea turtles.
This will be the single largest private donation in Nature Seekers’ history.
Age of Union Alliance is led by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva.
Dasilva told the Express from his Montreal home last week that the alliance seeks out new conservation projects every year.
Nature Seekers, from the village of Matura, was chosen as they have been making a difference in preserving one of the last remaining major turtle nesting sites in the world for leatherback turtles, said Dasilva.
“When I first met Suzan Baptiste, managing director at Nature Seekers, I was incredibly inspired by her determination and perseverance to help shift this coastal community in Trinidad from turtle poaching to turtle conservation.
“We hope with Age of Union’s help, Nature Seekers will now be better equipped to protect these beautiful, endangered turtles who, through their incredible migration journeys, also have connections to Canada,” said Dasilva.
Dax Dasilva said the funds will enable Nature Seekers to patrol and protect the nesting sites throughout the annual season to maintain or increase the survival rate of both adult and hatchling leatherback turtles.
“The new drone technology will now extend their capabilities. Collect data during nesting season to better understand the physical health of the nesting population and monitor inter-nesting movement and migration of satellite-tagged turtles. This work is done in partnership with Dr. Michael James of Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Sea Turtle Network,” he said
The funds, Dasilva said, will aid in collecting data and assessing the potential impacts of climate change on the turtle population at the Matura nesting site as well as create climate adaptation and mitigation plans.
He said the funds will also be used to design and deploy artificial hatcheries to promote the survival of at-risk nests and allow for the collection of new data sets.
Suzan Baptiste, managing director of Nature Seekers said, “We couldn’t be more thankful for this generous gift from Age of Union. Leatherback turtles are recognised as a keystone species, and their demise could have global consequences on our oceans and their ecosystems. Now, with the help of Age of Union, these turtles have an amazing chance for survival.”
This marks the ninth conservation project Age of Union has announced in less than one year following Dasilva’s initial pledge of US$40 million.
The funding for Nature Seekers also aligns with Age of Union’s global premier of its short documentary film ‘Caught’ in Toronto on the evening of September 12.
In partnership with Sea Shepherd, the film reveals the shocking consequences of industrial fishing and excess consumerism, depleting oceanic ecosystems, with a specific lens on dolphin bycatch off the coast of France.