NESTLE intends to expand manufacturing at its T&T factory through renewed investments in the dairy and the dairy alternative industries. This was revealed by both the incumbent and incoming Market Head of Nestle for the Caribbean Region, Patrico Torres and Josué de La Maza, who met with Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon on Monday. De la Maza is set to take on the role from September 2021. Nestlé, a multinational food and drink processing company headquartered in Switzerland, has operated in Trinidad and Tobago for over one hundred years and during that time has engaged in the domestic manufacture of non-alcoholic beverages namely juices and milks. The company currently employs approximately 600 persons for their domestic operations. Also meeting with incoming Market Head of Nestle for the Caribbean Region, Patrico Torres and Josué de La Maza, was Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) president Tricia Coosal to discuss, among other things, TTMA’s Export Manufacturing Strategy. Coosal stated, “TTMA recognises the importance of synergies
with our members for continuity and alignment in order to achieve the goal of the Export Manufacturing Strategy. The association is proud to be the first business service organisation to meet with the incoming Head of the Anglo Dutch Caribbean for Nestle to discuss ways in which TTMA may support their own internal goal of growing exports.” The TTMA’s president noted with optimism the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Report dated May 2021 which anticipates an increase in non-energy exports due to an improvement in external demand for these goods and services as these economies resume. Coosal detailed, “TTMA continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Trade & Industry and all relevant agencies to improve the Ease of Doing Business to grow exports, thereby generating the much needed foreign exchange for Trinidad and Tobago. The association continues to work with EXIM Bank to ensure our members have access to its foreign exchange facility to assist in meeting demands.
The Forex Facility is specific to manufacturers to be used for the purchase of raw material, shipping line costs and the purchase of equipment and machinery.” She added that the Government’s booster initiative supported TTMA in this export strategy to double exports by 2025 and resulted in the association hiring a consultant focused on this strategy and its timeline. “This consultant has already begun work in assisting members in their readiness for export. TTMA is also working with exporTT to action the roll out the Export Booster Initiative that would aid companies in their certification drive to attain market access opportunities and grow domestic market share,” Coosal added.