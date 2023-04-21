The country is in dire straits with regard to crime, and the situation requires urgent follow-up from the just-concluded regional symposium on violence as a public health issue in Port of Spain.
So said the newly appointed president of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Kiran Maharaj.
Speaking to reporters following the chamber’s annual business meeting at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain yesterday, Maharaj said citizens are living and fear and something needs to be done about the crime detection rate, which stands at seven per cent.
“I do not know what is causing the detection rate to be so low, but there needs to be proper resources employed. Collaboration is important with the authorities to fix the issue.
“Just this week alone, I know seven people who were affected by crime, plus there are also a lot of unreported crimes, so the question that needs to be asked is: what is causing the detection rate to be so low?” she said.
She said the Government hosting the two-day symposium on Monday and Tuesday was a step in the right direction, especially involving the private sector and civil society.
“Where we are with crime, we need to look at this holistically. This is not one person solving the problem anymore. This is everybody solving the problem and that is why urgent follow-up is needed,” Maharaj said.
She said there seemed to be a disconnect between the relevant authorities and businesses.
“They do not understand some of the issues that businesses are facing on the ground. They do not understand when owners of a small business close up shop for the day, they can be followed.
“There are simple everyday activities that are stressful on small business owners and they are not sure whether to call the police station if something happens, as you are not sure whether a vehicle is available,” she said.
This is where the private sector can step in to develop a list from the feedback it would have received from businesses about crime, and come up with an action plan.
“I think the time has passed where we are writing to each other back and forth, so the symposium opened up the pathway for more dialogue which is needed. This is not an overnight fix,” she said.
Maharaj is the managing director of Caribbean Lifestyle Communications Media Network, which comprises Music Radio 97, Radio 90.5 and Heartbeat 104.1 FM.
She is also a past president of the Trinidad & Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA) and the president of the Media Institute of the Caribbean (MIC) headquartered in Jamaica.