Two Cabinet ministers—Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan—yesterday turned the sod to mark the imminent start of construction of a 154-room Four Points by Sheraton hotel, which is to be located in the Aviation Business Park in Piarco.
The Four Points by Sheraton will be designed and built by Prestige Hotels Ltd (PHL), which is a joint venture between URBAHN Architects and STAGES Group Inc.
The overall investment in the project is US$25 million (TT$170 million), Tamarco Edwards, the chief executive officer of Stages, told the Express in an interview after the ceremony. Construction on the hotel is expected to start in January.
The hotel, which will be located on Airports Authority land obliquely opposite the current entrance to the public car park at the Piarco International Airport, will feature the following:
• Conference and meeting space (up to 300 persons);
• Pool, outdoor hot tub and lounging area, fine dining restaurants, and fitness centre;
• Green initiatives: solar photovoltaic solar panels for electricity generation, solar panels for hot water and EV charging stations;
• Parking for approximately 200 plus vehicles;
Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony, Mitchell noted that two international, branded hotels started operating in T&T this year: The Brix by Marriott in Port of Spain and Comfort Inn Suites in Scarborough.
He said there are other important accommodation properties on the way—the Radisson Blu hotel in Port of Spain, the soon-to-be-completely refurbished Maracas Beach Hotel and the Asa Wright guest house property. He said the approval process is under way to begin construction of the 200-room Marriott property at Rocky Point in Tobago.
Mitchell said the construction of new hotels in T&T has both direct and indirect impacts on the economy of the country.
The Four Points by Sheraton hotel is expected to be a net foreign exchange earner, when completed and open to its guests, said Mitchell, adding that over 500 people are expected to be employed in the construction of the hotel.
During the operational phase, at least 200 people will be directly employed at the hotel, said the minister.
“But indirectly, we anticipate that this hotel will cause a great deal of stimulation in other sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing and services. So farm produce, poultry and meat producers, manufacturers of cleaning products, processed foods, taxi drivers, tour operators, equipment service providers will all benefit from this one hotel project,” said Mitchell.
The tourism minister pointed out that in 2019, close to 6,000 airline crew stopped off in T&T. Accommodating flight crews is important for any hotel located in close proximity to an international airport.
“We expect those numbers to increase in the years to come following the new US Federal Aviation Authority rule that mandates greater rest periods for flight crews,” said Mitchell.
He said the Ministry of Tourism is also engaged in attempting to get more international airlines to fly to T&T and is in talks with airline representatives from Belgium and Colombia.
Mitchell publicly thanked the hotel developers, Prestige Hotels Ltd for deciding to invest in T&T.
“We know that you could have taken your capital investment elsewhere. But we are grateful that you have decided to invest your capital here into the economy of Trinidad and Tobago. And we warmly welcome and recognise that.”
Mitchell said the ministry is focused heavily on the recovery of the tourism sector, following the setbacks resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.