Foreign exchange earner’: Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, fourth from left, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and Tamarco Edwards, CEO of the STAGES Group, turn the sod yesterday for the construction of the Four Points by Sheraton at the North Aviation Business Park, Piarco International Airport, Piarco. Looking on, from left, are general manager of the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT), Hayden Newton, AATT chairman Christopher Alcazar, area director of Marriott Select Brands, Ursula Gutierrez, director of Prestige Hotels Ltd and principal of URBAHN Architects, Natale V Barranco, and co-founder and chief investment officer of SEAF, Bert van der Vaart. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK