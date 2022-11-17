While some global prices in food and shipping have started to show a decline, Trinidad and Tobago will not yet enjoy reductions in the cost of food items or the cost of living.
Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said while the Government is working to ease the cost of food and amenities for the population, issues on a global scale, such as “lag” in transport, the cost of goods ordered in advance, and geo-political conflicts, continue to impact prices locally.
But the minister said though “things have been difficult the world over”, in T&T “things are not as bad as some countries”.
She was responding to Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Tuesday, as he again raised concerns that the cost of living was rising beyond the means of many and that the Government was not acting to mitigate inflation.
The United National Congress (UNC) senator said he was speaking for the “working class” and called for the removal of value added tax (VAT) on more items.
Gopee-Scoon noted issues that would have contributed to increased inflation globally, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and said Mark “does not seem to appreciate that this is a global matter”.
“The Government is not causing or bringing about these difficulties in the population,” she said.
She said inflation was at its highest in decades in some countries, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, pushing up food prices and bank rates.
However, Gopee-Scoon said T&T’s inflation was “probably among the lowest globally”, anchored by a stable exchange rate and policies.
She said Mark had raised the issue recently but had not come with data such as headline rates, but she would respond, as food prices and cost of living were “not a motion to be trivialised or politicised”.
“It concerns the welfare of the population so I will respond,” Gopee-Scoon said.
She said Jamaica’s headline inflation was at 9.3 per cent in September and Barbados was at 7.8 per cent in August, while T&T “remained one of the lowest” at 5.9 per cent in July.
Food inflation was at 10.3 per cent in July and core inflation at 4.9 per cent, Gopee-Scoon said.
There were increases month to month among some food and beverages, including alcohol, but also decreases in some areas, she said.
There were increases among some fresh vegetables and meats, including fresh chicken and cheese, but according to the Central Statistical Office (CSO), this was offset by decreases in whole and frozen chicken and other meats, as well as some fresh vegetables and oils.
Gopee-Scoon said the ministry has been monitoring the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) food price index, which averaged 135.9 per cent in October 2022.
She said the global food index dropped 23.8 per cent from its peak in March 2022 and, month on month, all indices have shown a decrease except cereals.
Dairy, vegetables, meats, sugar and oils have all shown a decline, she said.
Freight coming down
Gopee-Scoon said freight rates were also on a downward trend and had begun to “soften” over the last three months for bulk goods, after noting Mark’s suggestion that the Government adopt Guyana’s policy and freeze shipping rates at pre-Covid levels.
She said according to the S&P’s forecast, the Baltic Dry Index was expected to fall between 20-30 per cent for the year before, recovering slightly in 2024.
She said Trinidad and Tobago would experience an “unavoidable lag” between global developments and would not see the impact on local conditions, as purchasers have brought in advance and “when they can get”.
Gopee-Scoon said commercial contracts have to be honoured, adding: “We are hoping for the best.
“That when we are able to realise these kinds of savings, they would be passed on to consumers.”
She noted that in 2021, there was an expansion of the VAT list for basic food items, including coconut oil, roti skin, crackers and fresh juice.
Gopee-Scoon said there was the zero-rating of thousands of items, while personal income tax was reduced and social programmes increased, with the Government spending up to $5 billion by August 2022 on support measures.