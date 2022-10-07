OSH Paria probe completed
Anna Ramdass
The Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) report on the diving tragedy which claimed the lives of four divers at the Paria Fuel Trading Company in February this year has been completed, says Labour Minister Stephen McClashie.
“The investigation with regards to the Paria incident is completed and the NiQuan incident will be completed in a month or two,” he said.
He disclosed this during the Parliament’s Standing Finance Committee (SFC) meeting yesterday.
In August this year, the Minister said experts were brought in from the United States to aid in these investigations.
On February 25, 2022, five divers attached to LMCS Ltd were undertaking maintenance works in a hyperbaric chamber owned by Paria when they were sucked into a pipeline. A fifth diver survived.
In April this year there was an explosion at the NiQuan Energy gas-to-liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre.
Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh questioned whether the OSH report into the Paria incident would be laid in the Parliament, however, Deputy House Speaker Esmond Forde did not allow the question as it was not applicable to the line item discussed.
Indarsingh noted that the public was told that NiQuan was given a certificate to resume operations on the facility.
“If OSHA did not complete its report, how then was NiQuan given the go ahead to resume work?” he asked. The question was not allowed.
McClashie earlier disclosed that in 2023 the Ministry will be seeking to recruit staff for the OSH Authority.
He said there are some 72 inspectors on the establishment and there are 49 vacancies.
Indarsingh noted the Paria and NiQuan incidents and questioned whether there should not be an urgent need to fill these vacancies.
McClashie, in response to questions, said the entire OSH staff at present is on contract but they are reviewing the organisation in 2023 to ensure it is better organised.
At present, he said they are capable of handling all issues that come before it.
