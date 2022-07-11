State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company declared an after-tax profit of $162 million for its financial year ended September 30, 2021, the company announced in a newspaper advertisement yesterday.
The company’s profit for its 2021 financial year was 29.9 per cent lower than the $231 million it reported for 2020, which was “directly attributable to the change in the accounting status of the company from a non-going concern (asset held for sale) entity to a going concern entity,” said Paria, adding that the change resulted in catch-up depreciation and finance charge on assets and liabilities amounting to $310 million.
“Had the basis of preparation remained the same as the prior year, Paria’s profit for the year would have shown an increase of 104 per cent or a profit of $472 million,” according to Paria chairman, Newman George, in his report on the financials.
In Note 1 (a) of the company’s summary financial statements, Paria explained that upon the formation of the company and the transfer of the terminalling assets to it, the Government indicated its intention to offer the facilities for sale or lease.
As a result, according to Paria, the assets and liabilities of the terminalling operations were presented as “held for sale” in its 2020 financials. The Paria assets and the related liabilities stopped being classified as held for sale, as the criteria for the sale of assets was not met as at September 30, 2021.
In Note 2, Paria explained that the 2020 financials were prepared on a non-going concern basis “due to the planned divestment of the company’s assets and the intention to liquidate the company after the conclusion of the sale”.
The 2021 financials were prepared on a going-concern basis, given that the held-for-sale criteria was not met.
“Management therefore does not intend to liquidate Paria or to cease trading or has no realistic alternative but to do so for at least 12 months from the reporting date of the financial statements,” according to the Note.
Revenues higher
Paria reported revenues of $7.81 billion for the 2021 financial year, which was an increase of 13.6 per cent over the $6.88 billion the fuel trading and storage company recorded in the 2020 financial year.
Paria said it sold a total of 14.5 million barrels of fuel products for the 12 months ended September 30, 2021. Of that amount 6.5 million barrels of fuel, or 44.9 per cent, were supplied to the domestic market.
In its 2020 financial year, Paria sold 15.6 million barrels of fuel, of which 7.2 million barrels, or 46.2 per cent were sold to the domestic market. That suggests that the demand for fuel products declined by 9.7 per cent for the period October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, compared with the 2020 financial year.
Paria said its terminalling and logistics continue to have a pivotal role in the handling and exportation of crude from its sister company, Heritage Petroleum.
“Of the port throughput handled by the port of 43.5 million barrels during this fiscal year, 14.6 million barrels or 33.6 per cent was crude oil from Heritage,” Paria said.
The company also said it made continuous investments to improve the mechanical integrity of its terminalling assets and port facilities to maintain a safe and efficient supply of fuel to its customers. For the 12 months ended September 30, 2021, expenditure on capital projects was $37.5 million, compared with $44.2 million for the 2020 financial year.
February deaths
In the events after the reporting period in the notes to the summary financials, Paria said: “On February 25, 2022, there was an incident at #36 Sealine Berth #6 at Paria, involving five contractor employees from LMCS Ltd.
“LMCS was contracted to perform maintenance work on #36 Sealine and while undertaking that work, an event occurred that resulted in the five employees ending up in the 30” pipeline. Four of those five employees lost their lives.
“The incident is under investigation by several different agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency and the T&T Police Service.
“The Government has announced that a Commission of Enquiry would be formed to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of the four workers, and any related implications will only be understood on the completion of those investigations.”
George said: “As we look ahead, the board of directors and management are focusing on business efficiency and cost optimisation underscored by sound HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) principles, to ensure sustainable profitability as Paria continues to navgigate the highly competitive market environment.”
The Paria chairman also thanked the management and staff of the company for making the 2021 results possible, “whilst ensuring that we continue to safely and efficiently deliver fuel to meet our customers demands”.