FUTURE DEALS: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, second right, greets BP’s chief executive officer, Bernard Looney, at the energy company’s global headquarters at St James’s Square in London, England. Looking on, from left, are Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, BP executive vice-president Gas and Low Carbon Energy; David Campbell, president, BP Trinidad and Tobago (incoming), and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young.