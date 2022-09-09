In a Facebook statement on the Prime Minister’s page, it said both parties reiterated their commitment to working together to ensure the future of T&T’s energy sector.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met with BP’s chief executive officer, Bernard Looney, in London, England, yesterday where plans for future gas production including the sanctioning of new projects were discussed for BPTT operations.
In a Facebook statement on the Prime Minister’s page, it said both parties reiterated their commitment to working together to ensure the future of T&T’s energy sector.
In a Facebook statement on the Prime Minister’s page, it said both parties reiterated their commitment to working together to ensure the future of T&T’s energy sector.
Rowley used the opportunity to reinforce with BP that future fabrication of platforms and other infrastructure should be done in Trinidad and Tobago.
Looney reiterated that this country remains an important asset in BP’s global operations and gave the assurance that the BP team would continue working assiduously with the Government on delivering a number of initiatives that would benefit both Trinidad and Tobago and BP.
Energy Minister Stuart Young, was also present at the discussions, while BP executive vice president Gas and Low Carbon Energy Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath; incoming BPTT president David Campbell, and Giselle Thompson, vice president corporate operations, Trinidad and Tobago, were also present at the meeting.
Rowley and Young were expected to meet with the executives from Shell this morning in The Hague, Netherlands.
On Monday the Prime Minister and Young met with Proman’s chief executive officer, in Switzerland, where the energy company reiterated its commitment to T&T.
“The company highlighted its planned investment of US$1.1 billion over the next ten years for major plant maintenance turnarounds at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. That investment will fund work on safety, reliability and greenhouse gas reduction initiatives. The company will also work with the Government to pursue other energy transition initiatives and opportunities,” according to the Office of the Prime Minister Facebook post.
Cassidy, Rowley and Young then travelled to Germany, where they met with Proman’s team where future projects, including proposals related to upstream gas projects and proposals related to carbon capture utilisation and storage, were discussed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In an attempt to curb the rise of human trafficking in Trinidad and Tobago, the Government h…
Almost eight years to the date of the murder of prominent palm reader Mahadeo Jerrybandhan, …
Kadeem Griffith and Keion Jack were cousins who, as little boys, dreamed of giving selfless …
Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga has assured that Government is providing the necess…
The political war involving deputy THA Chief Secretary Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary F…