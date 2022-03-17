SCOTIABANK T&T yesterday reported after-tax profit of $185 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2022, an increase of $39 million or 27 per cent over the quarter ended January 31, 2021.
In a continuation of the trend started in 2021, Scotiabank said its financial performance continues to improve as it begins to see signs of recovery beginning to positively impact the local economy.
The bank’s total revenue was $475 million, $34 million or 8 per cent higher than the same period last year. Its revenue was driven by an increase in other income of $45 million or 37 per cent “as we continue to register recovery in key core banking activity lines,” the bank said.
Commenting on the results, managing director of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd, Gayle Pazos, said: “We delivered strong first quarter results, reflecting our continued resilience in today’s dynamic world.
“In the first quarter of 2022, total revenues returned to pre-pandemic levels and we achieved an over 10 per cent reduction in our non-interest expense. Q1/22 saw recovery in our core business, with loans to customers growing by $560 million and deposits from customers increasing by $493 million over the prior quarter.”
Pazos said Scotiabank continues to exercise prudent risk management, with the ratio of non-accrual loans to total loans improving to 1.90 per cent from 2.35 per cent in 2021.
The bank’s non-interest expenses declined by $27 million or 13 per cent over the quarter ended 31 January 2021 as it continued to benefit from its focus on operational costs since the start of the pandemic.
“This has improved our productivity from 45.3 per cent to 36.5 per cent over the same period, reinforcing our position as market leader within the industry,” she said.
Scotiabank said it remains cautiously optimistic on the future economic prospects for Trinidad and Tobago, notwithstanding several challenges being faced on the world stage in respect of inflation, labour shortages and supply chain issues.
Based on these results, the directors approved a final dividend of $0.65 per share this quarter compared to 60 cents in the prior year.