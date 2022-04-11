While the Government gave the National Carnival Commission (NCC) $15 million to host “A Taste of Carnival 2022”, the event earned just $2.4 million in revenue for the State.
This was revealed by Tourism and Culture Minister Randall Mitchell, in response to a question on Friday in the House of Representatives, at the Red House in Port of Spain.
A Taste of Carnival 2022 was successfully held in a safe zone setting guided by the public health regulations. The event included concert-type shows such as soca and calypso concerts, calypso tents, extempo and chutney competitions, steelband concerts and Dimanche Gras, featuring the Kings and Queens of Carnival competitions.
The total revenue generated by the National Carnival Commission was $2,446,584 from the following revenue streams: sponsorship and gate receipts, venue rental and miscellaneous income, which included vendor booth rental, accreditation fees and bar sales.
Activities for Taste of Carnival 2022 were also held at the performance spaces under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, namely the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), Naparima Bowl and Queen’s Hall, and revenue earned from the hosting of these events at these spaces was $317,735.25.
The Government had approved $15 million to cover the expenditure by the NCC and three special interest groups—Pan Trinbago, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) and the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA), and had set aside a further $5 million for sponsorship support for other safe zone events.
Talks with stakeholders
Meanwhile, in response to a question from Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo, Mitchell said the ministry in October 2021 began consultations with Carnival stakeholders and event promoters, including NCC, TUCO and Pan Trinbago, TTCBA, T&T Promoters Association, representatives of chutney soca, Ministry of Health, Minister of Digital Transformation, iGovTT, Minister of National Security, Tobago Festivals Commission and corporate T&T to determine the safe reopening of the event sector and the possibility of staging Carnival 2022.
He said based on the responses from the stakeholders and receipt of survey responses, there was general agreement that it was inadvisable to host Carnival in the way that it is usually done, with a parade of the bands and other open events, in light of the pandemic.
He said while value for money was considered in the Taste of Carnival concept and is “obviously an important consideration in determining the effectiveness of public expenditure, there were further considerations involved in the decision to host ‘A Taste of Carnival’ in February”.
“These considerations included the safe reopening of the cultural and events sector whilst still in the pandemic, the economic stimulus to aid in the recovery of the entertainment and event sectors, the provision of employment opportunites for many persons during the scaled-down festival, the provision of opportunities for artistes and cultural workers to practise their craft and earn income during the period.”
Mitchell added that not only was the Taste of Carnival a success, but 25 days after it was held, there had been no significant spike in Covid-19 or disruption to health services.