The TCL Group will cease operations at its paper sack manufacturing subsidiary - TCL Packaging Limited ("TPL") - effective February 15.
In a statement a short while ago, said this decision was made, after a detailed analysis of the short to long term prospects of the plant's operations.
TCL outlined that the he ongoing significant capital investment required for equipment upgrades, it became inviable to continue with this operation.
“These capital requirements represent a substantial investment for the Group, which would be better allocated to satisfy capital expenditure (CAPEX) requirements for the other subsidiaries within the company Essentially, the move will further protect the Group's largest investment - its cement, concrete and aggregate manufacturing operations, thereby safeguarding national and regional construction sectors, economies and interests,” the statement said.
TCL noted that over the last four years, the company has made CAPEX investments of over TT$162 million, focused on maintaining its cement, concrete and aggregates facilities - a key strategy for supplying the local market, and export to over 17 countries in CARICOM.
The latter, generating much needed foreign exchange (FOREX) for the national economy with TTD182 million contributed in 2020.
The company assures all employees and stakeholders of its dedication to creating sustainable value by continuing to provide industry-leading building solutions, reliably satisfying the needs of its domestic and regional customers.
“Further, we are committed to adhering to all legal and industrial labour requirements associated with the closure of TPL, and to supporting our (former) employees in the transition by extending counselling services through the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) as well as the consideration of re-tooling training,” TCL added.
The Express contacted chief labour relations officer of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Lyndon Mendoza, who said forty seven workers will be affected and the union was informed of the closure via a letter from the company on Thursday and it further advised that on January 28, TCL will hold a meeting to discuss the closure with the union.
Mendoza said the union is disappointed that TCL is choosing this route as they are not utilizing the concessions they are receiving from the Government to save jobs.