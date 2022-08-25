Last week Wednesday, in this space and under the headline “Is CAL a strategic asset of T&T?” the issue was raised of the failure by the Minister of Finance (Corporation Sole) and the national airline to ensure that audited financial reports of Caribbean Airlines Ltd are submitted to Parliament in a timely fashion.
That commentary revealed that the last of CAL’s consolidated financial statements (audited) to have been submitted to Parliament was for the airline’s financial year ended December 31, 2015.
That audit was prepared by chartered accountants, KPMG, and was signed by CAL’s current CEO, Garvin Medera, and its current chief financial officer, Marina Chase, on February 3, 2020.
CAL’s consolidated financials (audited) were laid in Parliament by Minister of Finance and Corporation Sole, Colm Imbert, on September 15, 2021, according to the Hansard of the second session of the 12th Republican Parliament.
So it took executives of CAL almost four years to sign the consolidated financials for 2015—which were due by the end of April 2016—and it took an additional 19 months and 12 days for for those financials to be laid in Parliament.
Mr Medera was appointed as the CEO of CAL on October 10, 2017.
Why did it take the airline more than two years after his appointment to approve its consolidated financials?
And having approved the consolidated financials in February 2020, why did that audit take more than 19 months to reach the Parliament?
Disrespect of Parliament
In a Joint Select Committee meeting on May 8, 2017 that focused on CAL’s customer service, the chairman of the JSC, David Small, asked the then-acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Ms Lisa Phillips, this question: “What is your understanding regarding the committees of Parliament requesting information from entities.
Ms Phillips responded: “My understanding is that they have to comply.”
Mr Small then said the JSC had received correspondence from CAL pointing to a “troubling misunderstanding of the remit of this committee.”
He said the establishment and powers of JSCs of Parliament are based on section 66A of the Trinidad and Tobago Constitution and the standing orders, which allow JSCs “to send for persons, papers and records.
Mr Small then read from one of three letters he said the JSC had received from T&T’s national airline, which stated: “Kindly be advised that are conducting a review of the Committee’s request to ascertain its relevance.”
The former Independent Senator described CAL’s position on seeking to ascertain the relevance of the Committee’s request for information as “out of place” and that the letters “demonstrated disrespect to the Committee.”
He pointed out that State enterprises have to report to Parliament, as doing so “is part of their remit.”
He said: “What is required is for the Ministry of Finance to sensitise State enterprises that when the Parliament committee requests information, the State enterprises do not have the leeway to review that request.”
Apart from the chairman, David Small, the other members of the Committee were members: Dr Lester Henry vice chairman; Brig Gen (Ret) Ancil Antoine; Mr Wade Mark and Ms Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn.
CAL was represented by its chairman Mr Shameer Mohammed and witnesses including then acting CEO, Capt Jagmohan Singh; then acting CFO Ms Marina Chase, vice president of maintenance and engineering Mr Colville Carrington and general counsel/corporate secretary Ms Nalini D Lalla.
Mr Mohammed apologised to the Committee for the misperception with regard to the airline’s cooperation with the JSC, saying: “We have sought advice and having obtained that advice the company understood and understands the role of the Committee...”
The Lufthansa report
One of the bombshells to come out of the 2017 JSC on CAL was an analysis of the airline conducted by the German airline Lufthansa in 2014.
Mr Small, who is himself an energy consultant, described the Lufthansa report as “excellent” and representing value for money.
“The rigour of the analysis—along with, more importantly, the spreadsheets that analyse various aspects of the airline’s operations—represents a whole lot of work….
“The document clearly outlines a strategic roadmap for the company, across all areas of the company, from the airline’s structure down to its fleet, and it clearly outlines a pathway to profitability. From where I sit, this document is a goldmine for Caribbean Airlines.”
Small said when the Committee asked CAL for the Lufthansa report, what was provided initially to the parliamentary body was not the entire report, but a condensed version of it.
“Initially, the corporate secretary advised that the management did not know about the full report,” said Small.
“We found that difficult to process because you look at the cost of the study—CAL spent $2 million on this piece of work, an extensive terms of reference was prepared by the company and Lufthansa was engaged and it prepared a report…The information from the corporate secretary was that the management of the company (in May 2017) was not aware of the existence of the report or they were now seeing it for the first time.
“We have a difficulty understanding how a company could spend $2 million of taxpayers’ money and then nobody is able to evidence seeing the report or knowing anything about it,” said the JSC chairman.
Mr Small asked the then acting CEO of CAL, Capt Singh, how could CAL commission an analysis of the airline, spend $2 million (US$300,000) on it and the management of the company is claiming it did not have the full report.
Capt Singh responded: “The large report, which was sent to the Committee, was sent initially to only two members of the management team of CAL at the time.
“Those two management members are no longer with Caribbean Airlines. The current management teal did not see the full report at that time.
“Coming out of the large report, a smaller report was done and that was presented to the management team and the board, and the condensed version was approved by the then board. Hence the reason we (CAL management in the first half of 2017) had not seen the large report.”