THE Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) is calling for urgent action by the Government to reduce job losses and business closures. On Wednesday, TTCSI was among the other business organisations, who met with the Government to discuss the issues facing businesses that have been shut down by the recent Public Health Regulations. TTCSI in a statement on Friday said one of the priority openings that their president Mark Edghill put forward to the Government was the Yacht Services Association which is on the brink of collapse. Edghill said there are over 150 applications from vessels awaiting approval for entry into Trinidad and Tobago to undergo repair works and if not approved by Monday these vessels will be forced to book alternate ports of service, such as Grenada, which is a key competitor to Trinidad and Tobago’s yachting industry. “Furthermore, applications have been pending for more than a year from vessel owners seeking to enter Trinidad and Tobago in order to collect their vessels and depart immediately after completing quarantine requirements, at their own expense.

There are vessel owners that have been refused extensions to remain in Trinidad and Tobago to complete repairs works and are being told to leave with no option to re-enter as our borders are closed,” Edghill said. The TTCSI recommended that each sector provide the Government with a covid Risk Assessment as well as Health and Safety Guidelines for safe operation during the pandemic, in order for the Government to understand the risk level that each sector poses and make more informed decisions regarding the identification and re-opening of low-risk sectors. The Services Industries is also desperately pleading for grants to be made immediately accessible to sectors directly impacted by the closure of borders and restricted operations: such as Tour Operators –suffering up to 95 per cent closure of businesses, Hotels and Other Tourism-associated businesses, Event Management Companies and Professionals, along with the Food/Beverage and Dining and Entertainment establishments. A call is being made for the Real Estate Services to be classified as an Essential Service due to the provision of the basic human right to access shelter. “In addition, further exacerbating this has been a notable rise in

domestic violence situations during the pandemic, where occupants of properties need to be housed separately. Protocols for the safe operation of Real Estate Services have been submitted to the Ministry of Health for approval since April2020, together with evidence that it remains an extremely low-risk sector,” TTCSI lamented. Another recommendation is for taxation accommodations to be considered for affected businesses, such as; tax relief; tax deferrals; tax amnesty and payment of VAT Refunds.

