TTMA administers 5,000 vaccines in one day

Over 5,000 vaccines were administered in one day to personnel from the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA).
In a release issued on Sunday, the Association noted that it had reached another “milestone” with the commencement of vaccination sites for second dose Sinopharm vaccines for the business community.
President of the TTMA, Tricia Coosal stated, “TTMA is pleased to have contributed to 5,000 fully vaccinated persons in the business sector. The public-private partnership between TTMA, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Trade & Industry, has worked well for mass vaccination to ensure safe working environments in the business community.”
Yesterday, TTMA’s vaccination site was the largest single execution as 5,172 second dose Sinopharm vaccinations were administered with approximately 40 Doctor stations operating simultaneously.
Coosal praised the work of the TT Medical Association under Dr Vishi Beharry, and TT SEWA International under Revan Teelucksingh.
“Their support and guidance have been insurmountable, this combined with the kind donation by the NCIC for the use of the Divali Nagar Site. These synergies served as the perfect combination to achieve the record for the largest local single vaccination site execution to-date. Coosal noted, adding, “(the) TTMA has prioritized resources to ensure 10,000 persons of the business community who received first dose vaccinations with the TTMA to be fully vaccinated. As such within the next two weeks, TTMA will execute another second dose mass vaccination site for yet another 5,000 recipients to be fully vaccinated. The aim is to have 10,000 fully vaccinated persons of the business community to prepare for the safe re-opening of the business sector.”
The TTMA President also thanked the “thousands of volunteers” to came out to selflessly continue to give their time and expertise to the drive.