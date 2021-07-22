THE Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) began another rounds of administration of 1st doses of Sinopharm vaccines to not only the business sector but also auxiliary sectors to manufacturing and general community. President of the TTMA, Tricia Coosal stated, “We are pleased to extend our vaccination drive for 1st doses of Sinopharm to all supporting sectors of manufacturing and beyond. The manufacturing sector has synergies with other important sectors of society such as the farmers, government entities which support manufacturing for example the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards, Customs and Excise and the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited and other business organisations such as the San Juan Business Association.” Coosal also highlighted the rationale for extending the vaccination drives beyond the business community, “TTMA has taken note of the measured phased approach to re-opening, with the safety of the public being top priority. At present, the regulations allow for group activities of up to five persons, however in anticipation of an even further relaxation of restrictions in the near future, TTMA has also included the
Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and several cricket clubs in our vaccination drives.” She noted the association has also noted the Government’s focus on vaccinations for the vulnerable, elderly and differently-abled in society, which the TTMA applauds. To-date, TTMA has administered approximately 3,900 additional 1st doses of Sinopharm at the Divali Nagar Site, which brings the total vaccines administered (both 1st and 2nd doses) to a total of over 26,000.