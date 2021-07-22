TTMA vaccination drive

THE Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) began another rounds of administration of 1st doses of Sinopharm vaccines to not only the business sector but also auxiliary sectors to manufacturing and general community. President of the TTMA, Tricia Coosal stated, “We are pleased to extend our vaccination drive for 1st doses of Sinopharm to all supporting sectors of manufacturing and beyond. The manufacturing sector has synergies with other important sectors of society such as the farmers, government entities which support manufacturing for example the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards, Customs and Excise and the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited and other business organisations such as the San Juan Business Association.” Coosal also highlighted the rationale for extending the vaccination drives beyond the business community, “TTMA has taken note of the measured phased approach to re-opening, with the safety of the public being top priority. At present, the regulations allow for group activities of up to five persons, however in anticipation of an even further relaxation of restrictions in the near future, TTMA has also included the

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and several cricket clubs in our vaccination drives.” She noted the association has also noted the Government’s focus on vaccinations for the vulnerable, elderly and differently-abled in society, which the TTMA applauds. To-date, TTMA has administered approximately 3,900 additional 1st doses of Sinopharm at the Divali Nagar Site, which brings the total vaccines administered (both 1st and 2nd doses) to a total of over 26,000.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rowley paves way for THA election

Rowley paves way for THA election

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Amendment Bill will be proclaimed on Monday, signalling the start of the process for fresh THA elections. Upon proclamation, the bill becomes an Act of Parliament.

PM: No Govt-imposed restriction on media

PM: No Govt-imposed restriction on media

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday rejected claims of Government dictatorship and insisted that there has been no Government-imposed restriction on the media.

In a statement on the Office of the Prime Minister’s (OPM) social media page yesterday, Rowley said there has been no other Prime Minister who has “consistently spent more hours before the local media fielding questions to the media’s exhaustion”.

+2
Family left in financial distress over Covid funerals

Family left in financial distress over Covid funerals

Hindu families losing loved ones to the Covid virus are suffering financial hardships of having to pay high costs for indoor cremation, says pundit Navin Maharaj.

Maharaj has officiated four Hindu funeral services for members of a Cunupia family in a space of 25 days. Three of the family members, Surujdaye Heeraman, her daughter Parbatee John and grand daughter, Sohanee, died of the Covid virus.

+2
The lady who walked into the sea

The lady who walked into the sea

On the sands of Manzanilla Beach on Trinidad’s East Coast, Spiritual Shouter Baptist believer Tameka Harris stood in the darkness before daybreak among the worshippers who had brought her there to be cleansed of her troubles.

There was a full moon and the tide was low that early morning in March.

The Government-imposed Covid-­19 restrictions at that time said beaches and coastal waters were open to the public from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

However, at 4.16 a.m., Tameka slipped away from the others, shed her clothing and walked into the sea where she died.

Recommended for you